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Sharjah sees drop in fires and accidents through prevention drive

Civil Defence credits inspections, awareness campaigns and patrols for safer communities.

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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A Sharjah Civil Defence inspection team checking compliance to safety standards in industrial areas. File photo.
A Sharjah Civil Defence inspection team checking compliance to safety standards in industrial areas. File photo.
Gulf News File

Sharjah: A combination of proactive safety measures, targeted public awareness campaigns and intensified inspections has led to a decline in fires and accidents across Sharjah, according to the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the Authority’s strategic performance results for May 2026 reflected the success of preventive and anticipatory initiatives carried out in cooperation with various government and community partners.

The improvement was driven by a comprehensive range of field initiatives and preventive programmes aimed at identifying and reducing risks before they escalate into emergencies, contributing to a marked decline in the number of fires and accidents recorded across the emirate during May.

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Brig. Al Shamsi noted that the Authority continues to strengthen its prevention and safety framework through an institutional approach focused on raising community awareness and encouraging safer behaviours among residents.

“These efforts have a direct impact on protecting lives and property while reducing the factors that lead to accidents,” he said, adding that the latest indicators support the Authority’s broader strategic goals of enhancing safety and prevention across the emirate.

The improvement was also the result of close coordination between Civil Defence teams and strategic partners, he added. Joint efforts included specialised awareness campaigns targeting different segments of society, as well as expanded inspection operations carried out by joint committees overseeing facilities and establishments throughout Sharjah.

Brig. Al Shamsi highlighted the critical role of Civil Defence patrols in monitoring compliance with safety regulations, identifying field observations and addressing potential hazards before they develop into incidents.

He stressed that preventive monitoring and proactive intervention remain key elements of the Authority’s strategy to maintain public safety and minimise risks.

Looking ahead, Brig.Al Shamsi said the Authority will continue investing in awareness programmes, inspection activities and operational readiness, describing them as essential pillars for sustaining the gains achieved so far and further elevating public safety standards across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Authority believes that continued collaboration between government entities, businesses and the wider community will remain central to building a safer environment and preserving the positive safety outcomes achieved in recent months.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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