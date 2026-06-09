The improvement was driven by a comprehensive range of field initiatives and preventive programmes aimed at identifying and reducing risks before they escalate into emergencies, contributing to a marked decline in the number of fires and accidents recorded across the emirate during May.

The improvement was also the result of close coordination between Civil Defence teams and strategic partners, he added. Joint efforts included specialised awareness campaigns targeting different segments of society, as well as expanded inspection operations carried out by joint committees overseeing facilities and establishments throughout Sharjah.

“These efforts have a direct impact on protecting lives and property while reducing the factors that lead to accidents,” he said, adding that the latest indicators support the Authority’s broader strategic goals of enhancing safety and prevention across the emirate.

Looking ahead, Brig.Al Shamsi said the Authority will continue investing in awareness programmes, inspection activities and operational readiness, describing them as essential pillars for sustaining the gains achieved so far and further elevating public safety standards across the Emirate of Sharjah.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.