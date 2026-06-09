Civil Defence credits inspections, awareness campaigns and patrols for safer communities.
Sharjah: A combination of proactive safety measures, targeted public awareness campaigns and intensified inspections has led to a decline in fires and accidents across Sharjah, according to the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the Authority’s strategic performance results for May 2026 reflected the success of preventive and anticipatory initiatives carried out in cooperation with various government and community partners.
The improvement was driven by a comprehensive range of field initiatives and preventive programmes aimed at identifying and reducing risks before they escalate into emergencies, contributing to a marked decline in the number of fires and accidents recorded across the emirate during May.
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Brig. Al Shamsi noted that the Authority continues to strengthen its prevention and safety framework through an institutional approach focused on raising community awareness and encouraging safer behaviours among residents.
“These efforts have a direct impact on protecting lives and property while reducing the factors that lead to accidents,” he said, adding that the latest indicators support the Authority’s broader strategic goals of enhancing safety and prevention across the emirate.
The improvement was also the result of close coordination between Civil Defence teams and strategic partners, he added. Joint efforts included specialised awareness campaigns targeting different segments of society, as well as expanded inspection operations carried out by joint committees overseeing facilities and establishments throughout Sharjah.
Brig. Al Shamsi highlighted the critical role of Civil Defence patrols in monitoring compliance with safety regulations, identifying field observations and addressing potential hazards before they develop into incidents.
He stressed that preventive monitoring and proactive intervention remain key elements of the Authority’s strategy to maintain public safety and minimise risks.
Looking ahead, Brig.Al Shamsi said the Authority will continue investing in awareness programmes, inspection activities and operational readiness, describing them as essential pillars for sustaining the gains achieved so far and further elevating public safety standards across the Emirate of Sharjah.
The Authority believes that continued collaboration between government entities, businesses and the wider community will remain central to building a safer environment and preserving the positive safety outcomes achieved in recent months.