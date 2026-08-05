Sharjah issues caravan safety guidelines to prevent fires and protect occupants

Owners urged to follow fire prevention measures to protect lives and property
Sharjah Civil Defence has issued a set of safety guidelines for caravan owners, urging them to follow preventive measures aimed at reducing fire risks and enhancing the safety of occupants.
The authority advised owners to inspect electrical wiring and connections regularly and ensure that suitable fire extinguishers are readily available and maintained in good working order.
It also called for gas cylinders to be stored securely in designated, well-ventilated areas away from the caravan and any heat sources.
Among the recommendations, the authority warned against leaving cooking or heating appliances unattended while in use and stressed the importance of keeping flammable materials away from sources of heat.
The Civil Defence also advised caravan owners to maintain a minimum one-metre clearance between the caravan and surrounding walls on all sides to improve safety and facilitate emergency access if needed.
The authority said adhering to these guidelines would help prevent accidents, safeguard lives and property, and promote a culture of fire safety across the community.