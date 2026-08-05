GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Sharjah issues caravan safety guidelines to prevent fires and protect occupants

Owners urged to follow fire prevention measures to protect lives and property

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The authority advised owners to inspect electrical wiring and connections regularly and ensure that suitable fire extinguishers are readily available and maintained in good working order.
The authority advised owners to inspect electrical wiring and connections regularly and ensure that suitable fire extinguishers are readily available and maintained in good working order.
x/ Sharjah Civil Defence

Sharjah Civil Defence has issued a set of safety guidelines for caravan owners, urging them to follow preventive measures aimed at reducing fire risks and enhancing the safety of occupants.

The authority advised owners to inspect electrical wiring and connections regularly and ensure that suitable fire extinguishers are readily available and maintained in good working order.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It also called for gas cylinders to be stored securely in designated, well-ventilated areas away from the caravan and any heat sources.

Among the recommendations, the authority warned against leaving cooking or heating appliances unattended while in use and stressed the importance of keeping flammable materials away from sources of heat.

The Civil Defence also advised caravan owners to maintain a minimum one-metre clearance between the caravan and surrounding walls on all sides to improve safety and facilitate emergency access if needed.

The authority said adhering to these guidelines would help prevent accidents, safeguard lives and property, and promote a culture of fire safety across the community.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Overnight Dubai South fire caused by workshop accident

Overnight Dubai South fire caused by workshop accident

1m read
Businesses told to boost fire readiness

Businesses told to boost fire readiness

1m read
Rafid call exposes stolen car after Sharjah crash

Rafid call exposes stolen car after Sharjah crash

1m read
Sharjah Civil Defence's new IVECO fire trucks boost emergency response capacity.

Sharjah unveils powerful new fleet to fight fires

2m read