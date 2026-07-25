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Abu Dhabi urges businesses to strengthen fire safety as summer campaign continues

Businesses encouraged to train staff and conduct routine emergency drills

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi urges businesses to strengthen fire safety as summer campaign continues
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The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has called on businesses and workplace operators to strengthen preventive safety measures, urging organisations to ensure fire protection systems are fully operational and employees are prepared to respond to emergencies. 

The authority stressed the importance of regularly inspecting and maintaining fire alarm and firefighting systems in line with approved standards, while ensuring emergency exits remain clearly marked and evacuation routes are kept free from obstructions or stored materials. 

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It also encouraged employers to conduct regular emergency drills and train staff on evacuation procedures to improve readiness and reduce risks during incidents.

The advisory comes as the authority continues its public safety campaign during the summer months, emphasising that daily compliance with safety requirements is the first line of defence in protecting lives, property and business continuity.

Separately, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence reaffirmed that collaboration with public and private sector partners remains central to strengthening Abu Dhabi's fire protection framework. 

The remarks came during its First Partners Forum 2026, which brought together government entities, property management companies and fire protection contractors to enhance coordination, improve implementation and raise the quality of fire prevention and civil protection services.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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