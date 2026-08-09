Authority says constant vigilance is the first line of defence against summer accidents
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has urged parents and caregivers to maintain constant supervision of children during the summer months, warning that a momentary lapse in attention can lead to serious accidents.
As part of the seventh edition of its "Safe Summer" campaign, the authority stressed that children should never be left unattended in swimming pools, describing continuous supervision as the first line of defence against drowning and other preventable incidents.
The authority also warned against leaving children inside parked vehicles while shopping or running errands, even for a few minutes, citing the extreme temperatures that can rapidly build up inside vehicles and pose a serious threat to their safety.
Parents are encouraged to teach children safe behaviour and how to respond in emergencies, while ensuring that appropriate safety measures are in place at homes and recreational facilities to minimise risks and prevent accidents.
The authority said protecting children is a shared community responsibility that requires the combined efforts of families and the wider community, urging parents to remain vigilant throughout the summer holiday period as outdoor activities increase.