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Abu Dhabi: Dh5,000 fine for buildings without lift maintenance contracts

Civil Defence urges owners to maintain lifts and fire safety systems year-round

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Owners of residential and commercial buildings must contract an approved company to carry out regular lift maintenance.
Owners of residential and commercial buildings must contract an approved company to carry out regular lift maintenance.
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Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has warned owners of buildings and commercial establishments that failing to maintain an approved lift maintenance contract is a violation that carries a Dh5,000 fine, urging compliance with safety regulations designed to protect building occupants.

The authority said the requirement is part of the UAE's civil defence regulations, including Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012, which sets out safety and prevention standards for buildings and facilities across the country.

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Under the regulations, owners of residential and commercial buildings must contract an approved company to carry out regular lift maintenance. The requirement does not apply to standalone private homes.

The authority warned that neglecting routine lift maintenance poses a direct risk to users, particularly in buildings where lifts are relied upon for daily access. Regular inspections and servicing help identify technical faults before they develop into serious safety hazards.

It said the requirement is part of a system of mandatory safety measures aimed at ensuring buildings remain equipped with fully operational fire protection systems. These include the routine maintenance of fire alarm and firefighting systems to ensure they remain functional at all times and can help minimise casualties and property damage in the event of an emergency.

The authority stressed that maintaining an approved lift maintenance contract is not merely a legal obligation but a key preventive measure that enhances building safety by ensuring defects are detected and addressed promptly before they endanger occupants.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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