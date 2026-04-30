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Abu Dhabi Civil Defence ramps up safety awareness drive

Families urged to play key role in building safer communities

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Interactive sessions held to educate residents on emergency response.
Interactive sessions held to educate residents on emergency response.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has stepped up efforts to raise safety awareness among residents, stressing that family safety remains a key part of building a stable community.

The initiative comes through the authority’s participation in the “Municipal Presence” events organised by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, aimed at promoting preventive safety practices and protecting lives and property.

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Awareness activities

The events were held at Al Samha Park and Al Falah, where Civil Defence teams engaged directly with members of the public.

Visitors received guidance on fire prevention and how to respond in emergency situations. Officials also organised simple competitions and distributed awareness materials to encourage safe behaviour among families and children.

Authorities said the activities are designed to make safety information easy to understand and accessible for all age groups.

Focus on prevention

Officials highlighted that prevention remains the first step in reducing risks. By raising awareness at community level, the authority aims to help families better understand how to respond to common hazards.

They added that simple actions, such as knowing how to react during a fire or emergency, can make a significant difference in protecting lives.

Strengthening partnerships

The participation also reflects ongoing cooperation between government entities in Abu Dhabi. Authorities said such joint efforts help deliver consistent safety messages and improve outreach across the community.

This approach supports wider goals to improve quality of life in the emirate by creating safer environments for residents.

Community role

Civil Defence officials stressed that safety is a shared responsibility and that families play an important role in following guidelines and spreading awareness within their homes.

They said building a strong safety culture starts at home and extends to schools, workplaces and public spaces.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to continuing awareness programmes and working closely with partners to promote a safer and more prepared community across Abu Dhabi.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

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