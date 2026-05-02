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UAE restores normal air traffic operations after precautionary restrictions lifted

GCAA says flights resume normal operations after security review

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced that air traffic in the UAE’s airspace has returned to normal operations, with temporary precautionary measures lifted.

The authority said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, carried out in coordination with relevant entities. It stressed that real-time monitoring will continue to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.

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The GCAA also expressed its appreciation for the cooperation of passengers and airlines during the recent period, reaffirming the readiness of its technical and operational teams to respond to any potential developments.

It urged the public to rely on official sources for information.

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