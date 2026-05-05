MoI report: 113 fatigue-related accidents recorded across UAE since 2022
Dubai : The UAE recorded 20 traffic accidents in 2025 caused by driver fatigue and sleepiness according to a recent statistical report released by the UAE ministry of interior, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns linked to tired driving.
The report revealed that around 20 drivers were affected by fatigue or sleepiness while behind the wheel, leading directly to these incidents.
Over a longer period, the data shows that 113 accidents linked to fatigue and sleepiness were recorded across the country between 2022 and 2025, underscoring a constant risk on UAE roads.
In 2022, authorities recorded the highest number of such incidents at 37 accidents, distributed across the emirates as follows:
Abu Dhabi: 28 accidents
Dubai: 2 accidents
Sharjah: 4 accidents
Umm Al Quwain: 1 accident
Ras Al Khaimah: 2 accidents
In 2023, the number dropped to 29 accidents, including:
Abu Dhabi: 25 accidents
Dubai: 2 accidents
Ras Al Khaimah: 2 accidents
In 2024, a further decline was recorded with 27 accidents, distributed as:
Abu Dhabi: 23 accidents
Dubai: 2 accidents
Ras Al Khaimah: 2 accidents
By 2025, the figure fell to 20 accidents, all linked to drivers experiencing fatigue or sleepiness .
Traffic and patrol departments nationwide have continued to roll out awareness campaigns warning motorists against driving while tired or sleepy. Authorities stressed that fatigue significantly increases the risk of serious violations and dangerous situations, including running red lights and sudden lane deviation, which can result in severe accidents.
Drivers have been urged to prioritise rest and avoid getting behind the wheel when experiencing signs of exhaustion, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety across the UAE.