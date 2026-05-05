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UAE: 20 crashes in 2025 blamed on driver fatigue, drowsiness

MoI report: 113 fatigue-related accidents recorded across UAE since 2022

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warn against driving while fatigued after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road crash
Dubai Police warn against driving while fatigued after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road crash
Dubai Police

Dubai : The UAE recorded 20 traffic accidents in 2025 caused by driver fatigue and sleepiness according to a recent statistical report released by the UAE ministry of interior, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns linked to tired driving.

The report revealed that around 20 drivers were affected by fatigue or sleepiness while behind the wheel, leading directly to these incidents.

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Over a longer period, the data shows that 113 accidents linked to fatigue and sleepiness were recorded across the country between 2022 and 2025, underscoring a constant risk on UAE roads.

Year-by-year breakdown

In 2022, authorities recorded the highest number of such incidents at 37 accidents, distributed across the emirates as follows:

  • Abu Dhabi: 28 accidents

  • Dubai: 2 accidents

  • Sharjah: 4 accidents

  • Umm Al Quwain: 1 accident

  • Ras Al Khaimah: 2 accidents

In 2023, the number dropped to 29 accidents, including:

  • Abu Dhabi: 25 accidents

  • Dubai: 2 accidents

  • Ras Al Khaimah: 2 accidents

In 2024, a further decline was recorded with 27 accidents, distributed as:

  • Abu Dhabi: 23 accidents

  • Dubai: 2 accidents

  • Ras Al Khaimah: 2 accidents

By 2025, the figure fell to 20 accidents, all linked to drivers experiencing fatigue or sleepiness .

Awareness campaigns intensified

Traffic and patrol departments nationwide have continued to roll out awareness campaigns warning motorists against driving while tired or sleepy. Authorities stressed that fatigue significantly increases the risk of serious violations and dangerous situations, including running red lights and sudden lane deviation, which can result in severe accidents.

Drivers have been urged to prioritise rest and avoid getting behind the wheel when experiencing signs of exhaustion, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety across the UAE.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Related Topics:
traffic finesUAE traffic finesSharjahRas Al KhaimahtransportDubai PoliceSharjah PoliceUmm Al Qaiwain

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