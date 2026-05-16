UAE motorist alert: Dubai Police alert drivers after Sheikh Zayed Road accident

Motorists urged to use alternative routes and follow safety instructions
DUBAI: Dubai Police issued a traffic advisory following a road accident on Sheikh Zayed Road after Expo Bridge in the direction of Abu Dhabi.
Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, follow traffic instructions, and allow safety teams to manage the situation.
Authorities also advised drivers to maintain safe distances and use alternative routes where possible.
The alert was shared via the force’s official social media channels, as emergency crews continue to respond at the scene.