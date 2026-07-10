Friday traffic in Dubai: Delays hit Al Khail Road, E311 and Sheikh Rashid Road

Google Maps shows lighter Friday traffic overall, with delays on key commuter routes
Dubai: Friday morning traffic is lighter than on weekdays, although motorists are encountering pockets of congestion on several key roads across Dubai and on routes from Sharjah into the emirate, according to Google Maps. Traffic is flowing steadily on most major highways, with delays largely limited to busy junctions and commuter hotspots.
Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai are experiencing mostly light traffic along Sheikh Zayed Road (E11). However, traffic is heavy on Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai, particularly near its junction with Sheikh Zayed Road.
On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic ranges from moderate to heavy between Ras Al Khor and Meydan, with slow-moving sections around Business Bay and Dubai Hills.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing slow-moving traffic from Sharjah towards Dubai, with the heaviest congestion near International City. Google Maps also shows reports of minor accidents along parts of the route. Moderate traffic is also building in sections of Dubai South.
Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is moving smoothly for the most part, although motorists are experiencing slower traffic around Al Khawaneej.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time where congestion is reported, maintain a safe following distance and check live traffic updates before setting out.