Drivers urged to check tyres, fluid levels and safety equipment before every journey
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to follow six key safety measures when driving during the summer months as part of its "Safe Summer" awareness campaign and the Ministry of Interior's "Accident-Free Summer" initiative, aimed at reducing road accidents and promoting safer driving.
Abu Dhabi Police said drivers should carry out routine vehicle inspections before setting off, including checking fluid levels, tyre pressure and tyre condition, and ensuring essential safety equipment is available.
It also advised motorists not to drive immediately if the steering wheel is excessively hot, avoid leaving flammable materials inside vehicles and park in shaded areas whenever possible.
Abu Dhabi Police said following these precautions would help reduce the risk of mechanical failures and road accidents during the summer, urging motorists to act responsibly and adhere to preventive safety measures to protect themselves and other road users.