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Abu Dhabi Police warn of tyre risks as summer heat raises accident threat

Drivers urged to inspect tyres regularly and follow safety standards

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi Police released video footage of traffic accidents caused by tyre blowouts while vehicles were in motion.
Abu Dhabi Police released video footage of traffic accidents caused by tyre blowouts while vehicles were in motion.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to avoid using motorists poor-quality or non-compliant tyres.

As part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of using poor-quality or substandard tires, emphasizing that they are among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents, especially during the summer when temperatures rise, due to the risk of sudden tire blowouts and loss of vehicle control.

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Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Center, released videos of traffic accidents caused by vehicle tire blowouts while in motion, aimed at raising traffic awareness among drivers and promoting adherence to preventive safety measures to protect lives and property.

They emphasized the importance of regularly inspecting tires to ensure they are in good condition and meet approved specifications, paying attention to the tire’s production date and service life, maintaining the recommended air pressure, and not overloading the vehicle beyond the permitted weight limit.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to immediately replace damaged or worn-out tires and not to neglect preventive maintenance procedures, noting that tire safety is a fundamental component of the traffic safety system and contributes to enhancing road safety and protecting road users.

The Directorate emphasized that tire safety is a shared responsibility that begins with the driver. It also stressed that neglecting tire maintenance or using substandard tires can lead to serious accidents that threaten lives and property, calling on everyone to adhere to preventive measures and promote a culture of traffic safety.

The campaign comes as temperatures across the UAE continue to rise, which reaffirms the need for motorists to conduct comprehensive vehicle checks and adhere to preventive safety measures during the summer season.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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