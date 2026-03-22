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Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to drive carefully during unstable weather

Motorists were advised to comply with reduced speed limits

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Heavy rain in Abu Dhabi.
Heavy rain in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to follow safe driving practices and stay alert on the roads during periods of rainfall and changing weather conditions.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stressed the need for drivers to focus fully while driving and to follow safety rules, especially when weather conditions affect road visibility and traffic flow.

Motorists were advised to comply with reduced speed limits when the variable speed reduction system is activated. They were also urged to keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden braking and slow down when approaching turns to prevent vehicles from skidding.

Police said drivers should pull over safely to the side of the road if visibility becomes weak due to heavy rain or fog. They also warned against risky behaviour such as speeding, drifting or attempting to cross valleys and flooded areas, noting that such actions can endanger lives and increase the risk of accidents.

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Follow safety steps

Authorities highlighted that driving during rainy weather requires extra care. Drivers were encouraged to make sure vehicle windows are clean to allow clear vision and to check that headlights are working properly before setting off.

Motorists were also advised to avoid roads with water accumulation and to stay away from low-lying areas that may be affected by flash floods. Police said it is important to avoid stopping near electrical facilities, open spaces or under trees during heavy rain.

The directorate said following safety instructions helps protect drivers, passengers and other road users. It added that traffic patrols continue to monitor roads and support the smooth movement of vehicles during unstable weather.

Community cooperation

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to cooperate with authorities and follow all traffic rules and official guidance issued during changing weather conditions.

Officials noted that safe and responsible driving plays an important role in reducing accidents and maintaining road safety for everyone. They also reminded motorists to stay updated on weather alerts and traffic messages through official channels.

The authority reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about road safety and encourage careful driving habits, especially during times when weather conditions may affect normal travel.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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