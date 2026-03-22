Convective clouds to bring showers, strong winds, reduced visibility across country
Dubai: Convective cloud formation is expected to bring rainfall and fresh to strong winds across parts of the UAE from today afternoon through Friday, with blowing dust and sand likely to reduce visibility, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said rainfall of varying intensity is forecast intermittently over the coming days, affecting several regions of the country.
Today, rain is expected from the afternoon over northern and eastern areas, as well as Al Ain and southern regions, extending by night to western and inland areas.
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On Monday, scattered rainfall is likely during the day across different parts of the country, becoming more concentrated at night over northern and eastern areas and Al Ain.
Tuesday is expected to see rainfall over northern, eastern and southern areas during the day, extending at night to western, coastal and island areas.
Rain chances will continue on Wednesday across scattered areas, focusing on eastern regions and Al Ain by night, before easing later.
On Thursday, rainfall chances will weaken in the morning before returning in the afternoon over northern and eastern areas and Al Ain, extending at night to coastal and western regions.
By Friday, rain is expected to begin over coastal areas and islands before spreading across most parts of the UAE.