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Kuwait arrests suspect in armed exchange house robbery hours after he fled with KD21,000

The suspect was arrested within a few hours after an intensive search operation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A suspect accused of robbing a branch of a money exchange company in Kuwait's Al Shaab area was arrested hours after he fled the scene with KD21,000.
A suspect accused of robbing a branch of a money exchange company in Kuwait's Al Shaab area was arrested hours after he fled the scene with KD21,000.
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Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a branch of a money exchange company in the Al Shaab area after an intensive search operation that led to his identification and capture, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the incident began when security authorities received a report that an exchange company branch had been robbed by an unidentified individual. Police units were dispatched to the scene and launched an investigation, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

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According to preliminary findings, the suspect entered the premises wearing a mask and carrying what was later determined to be a fake weapon. He was also in possession of a container holding a substance believed to be gasoline.

The ministry said the man threatened employees and assaulted several staff members before entering a restricted employee area and stealing around KD21,000. He then fled the scene.

Security teams immediately launched search and investigative operations, using forensic and technical tools to track the suspect. Authorities later identified the suspect as a Filipino and arrested him within within a short period of time.

The ministry said legal procedures were being completed against the suspect and stressed that security agencies would continue to pursue anyone involved in crimes that threaten public safety and security.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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