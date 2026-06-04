The suspect was arrested within a few hours after an intensive search operation
Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a branch of a money exchange company in the Al Shaab area after an intensive search operation that led to his identification and capture, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said the incident began when security authorities received a report that an exchange company branch had been robbed by an unidentified individual. Police units were dispatched to the scene and launched an investigation, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
According to preliminary findings, the suspect entered the premises wearing a mask and carrying what was later determined to be a fake weapon. He was also in possession of a container holding a substance believed to be gasoline.
The ministry said the man threatened employees and assaulted several staff members before entering a restricted employee area and stealing around KD21,000. He then fled the scene.
Security teams immediately launched search and investigative operations, using forensic and technical tools to track the suspect. Authorities later identified the suspect as a Filipino and arrested him within within a short period of time.
The ministry said legal procedures were being completed against the suspect and stressed that security agencies would continue to pursue anyone involved in crimes that threaten public safety and security.