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Kuwait recaptures three escaped inmates after manhunt

They were arrested after a large-scale manhunt involving special taskforces

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three escapees from prison were recaptured by Kuwaiti security forces.
Three escapees from prison were recaptured by Kuwaiti security forces.
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Kuwait's Interior Ministry said security forces had recaptured the three inmates who escaped from custody after a large-scale manhunt involving criminal investigators, special forces and police aviation units.

The ministry said the General Department of Criminal Investigation, supported by specialised security units and the Police Air Wing, located and arrested the fugitives following intensive security operations, surveillance efforts and continuous pursuit.

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Authorities said the operation was the result of rapid deployment and effective coordination between security agencies, enabling officers to identify the escapees' whereabouts and return them to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

The ministry said security personnel also recovered two firearms found in the possession of the fugitives during the operation, prompting officers to implement the necessary security measures.

The escapees had previously been the subject of a public alert issued by the authorities following their escape.

The ministry stressed that security forces would continue to pursue anyone attempting to violate the law or undermine public order, adding that those who assist wanted persons or help them evade justice would also face legal consequences.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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