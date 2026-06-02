They were arrested after a large-scale manhunt involving special taskforces
Kuwait's Interior Ministry said security forces had recaptured the three inmates who escaped from custody after a large-scale manhunt involving criminal investigators, special forces and police aviation units.
The ministry said the General Department of Criminal Investigation, supported by specialised security units and the Police Air Wing, located and arrested the fugitives following intensive security operations, surveillance efforts and continuous pursuit.
Authorities said the operation was the result of rapid deployment and effective coordination between security agencies, enabling officers to identify the escapees' whereabouts and return them to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.
The ministry said security personnel also recovered two firearms found in the possession of the fugitives during the operation, prompting officers to implement the necessary security measures.
The escapees had previously been the subject of a public alert issued by the authorities following their escape.
The ministry stressed that security forces would continue to pursue anyone attempting to violate the law or undermine public order, adding that those who assist wanted persons or help them evade justice would also face legal consequences.