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3 inmates escape Kuwait prison, triggering nationwide manhunt and investigation

Interior Ministry orders immediate investigation and warns against aiding the escapees

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Ministry of Interior said the minister had instructed relevant authorities to strengthen security measures at border crossings.
The Ministry of Interior said the minister had instructed relevant authorities to strengthen security measures at border crossings.
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Dubai: Three inmates have escaped from Kuwait's Central Prison, prompting authorities to launch a nationwide manhunt and order an immediate investigation into the security breach.

The escape triggered an immediate response from the country's security apparatus, with Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al Yousuf Al Sabah, directing the formation of an urgent investigation committee to determine how the inmates managed to flee and identify those responsible for any lapses.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Interior said the minister had instructed relevant authorities to strengthen security measures at border crossings and intensify efforts to locate and apprehend the fugitives as quickly as possible.

The ministry identified the escaped inmates as Ali Manahi Al Subaie, Ahmed Mohammed Qatea and Hassan Salem Al Rashidi. Security agencies circulated their names and details while urging members of the public to assist authorities by reporting any information that could help lead to their arrest.

The ministry warned that legal action would be taken against anyone found to be harbouring the fugitives, assisting them in evading capture or withholding information about their whereabouts.

It also called on residents to contact the emergency hotline, 112, if they have information related to the escapees.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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