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UAE hands over fugitive in KD433,000 money laundering case to Kuwait

The arrest was made in coordination with the UAE

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fugitive arrested by Kuwaiti authorities in joint security cooperation with the UAE.
Fugitive arrested by Kuwaiti authorities in joint security cooperation with the UAE.
IANS

Kuwaiti authorities have secured the return of an Indian fugitive convicted in a money laundering case involving more than KD433,000, linked to a criminal network trading in alcoholic beverages, the Ministry of Interior said.

The Criminal Security Sector, in coordination with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), succeeded in recovering the fugitive, as part of a joint security framework between Kuwait and the UAE.

The operation was carried out through direct coordination between the General Department of Criminal Police and Interpol offices in both countries, and under the supervision of the Public Prosecution. The suspect was handed over and received at Kuwait International Airport, with follow-up from the Criminal Security Office in Dubai as part of ongoing efforts to pursue wanted persons and apprehend those involved in financial crimes in the region.

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The ministry said the suspect had been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour and deportation after serving the term, along with the confiscation of illicit funds.

Investigations revealed the case was connected to an organised network involved in illegal trade and financial transfers designed to conceal the origin of proceeds through complex laundering operations.

Authorities said the network used multiple individuals and companies to carry out hundreds of financial transactions, including transfers through exchange houses and external accounts.

The ministry said the suspect was tracked and arrested after coordinated intelligence efforts and has been referred to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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