UAE hands over fugitive in KD433,000 money laundering case to Kuwait

The arrest was made in coordination with the UAE
Kuwaiti authorities have secured the return of an Indian fugitive convicted in a money laundering case involving more than KD433,000, linked to a criminal network trading in alcoholic beverages, the Ministry of Interior said.
The Criminal Security Sector, in coordination with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), succeeded in recovering the fugitive, as part of a joint security framework between Kuwait and the UAE.
The operation was carried out through direct coordination between the General Department of Criminal Police and Interpol offices in both countries, and under the supervision of the Public Prosecution. The suspect was handed over and received at Kuwait International Airport, with follow-up from the Criminal Security Office in Dubai as part of ongoing efforts to pursue wanted persons and apprehend those involved in financial crimes in the region.
The ministry said the suspect had been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour and deportation after serving the term, along with the confiscation of illicit funds.
Investigations revealed the case was connected to an organised network involved in illegal trade and financial transfers designed to conceal the origin of proceeds through complex laundering operations.
Authorities said the network used multiple individuals and companies to carry out hundreds of financial transactions, including transfers through exchange houses and external accounts.
The ministry said the suspect was tracked and arrested after coordinated intelligence efforts and has been referred to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.