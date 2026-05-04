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Kuwait jails soldier for seven years over fake citizenship case

Criminal Court also sentences his father for 7 years in absentia

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwaiti soldier sentenced to seven years in prison and fined him KD316,000 for illegally obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship, in a case spanning more than three decades.
Kuwaiti soldier sentenced to seven years in prison and fined him KD316,000 for illegally obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship, in a case spanning more than three decades.
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Kuwait’s Criminal Court has sentenced a soldier to seven years in prison and fined him KD316,000 for illegally obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship, in a case spanning more than three decades.

According to Al Qabas Arabic daily, investigations found the defendant had paid KD35,000 dinars to be affiliated with an individual later proven to be a forger, before his citizenship was revoked by decree after biometric fingerprint checks confirmed discrepancies, according to inquiries by nationality authorities.

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Authorities said the defendant used the forged citizenship to secure government jobs, including serving as a corporal in the Ministry of Defence and working at the Ministry of Interior. He also obtained salaries, financial benefits, loans and pension entitlements totalling more than KD105,000.

The court also sentenced his father, identified as the main facilitator in the forgery scheme, to seven years in absentia for his role in enabling the illegal acquisition of citizenship.

The case is part of broader efforts by Kuwaiti authorities to combat citizenship fraud, strengthen verification systems using modern technology and safeguard national identity.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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