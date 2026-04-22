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Kuwait jails lawyer for 3 years over false posts on citizenship revocation

Posts sparked public confusion over citizenship revocation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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According to court documents, the lawyer deliberately circulated claims unsupported by official evidence.
According to court documents, the lawyer deliberately circulated claims unsupported by official evidence.
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Kuwait’s Court of Appeal has sentenced a lawyer to three years in prison with immediate effect after convicting him of posting misleading and false information via X platform that sparked public confusion over citizenship revocation cases.

The State Security Circuit found that the defendant had exceeded the limits of free expression by using his social media accounts to publish misleading narratives linked to sensitive cases involving the withdrawal of citizenship under article No.8.

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According to court documents, the lawyer deliberately circulated claims unsupported by official evidence and repeated what the court described as false and misleading allegations, contributing to public unrest and influencing opinion. The ruling also said his posts implicitly encouraged non-compliance with applicable laws.

 Prosecutors said the defendant exploited digital platforms to spread rumours and inaccurate information, adding that some posts overstepped legitimate criticism and encroached on matters within the authority of the Emir of Kuwait.

 The case is among the first final rulings issued under Kuwait’s amended laws on electronic publishing offences, particularly those related to spreading unverified information and causing public disorder online.

The verdict closes a case that had drawn widespread attention in Kuwait and underscores tighter legal scrutiny over digital content and the use of social media platforms.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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