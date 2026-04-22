Posts sparked public confusion over citizenship revocation
Kuwait’s Court of Appeal has sentenced a lawyer to three years in prison with immediate effect after convicting him of posting misleading and false information via X platform that sparked public confusion over citizenship revocation cases.
The State Security Circuit found that the defendant had exceeded the limits of free expression by using his social media accounts to publish misleading narratives linked to sensitive cases involving the withdrawal of citizenship under article No.8.
According to court documents, the lawyer deliberately circulated claims unsupported by official evidence and repeated what the court described as false and misleading allegations, contributing to public unrest and influencing opinion. The ruling also said his posts implicitly encouraged non-compliance with applicable laws.
Prosecutors said the defendant exploited digital platforms to spread rumours and inaccurate information, adding that some posts overstepped legitimate criticism and encroached on matters within the authority of the Emir of Kuwait.
The case is among the first final rulings issued under Kuwait’s amended laws on electronic publishing offences, particularly those related to spreading unverified information and causing public disorder online.
The verdict closes a case that had drawn widespread attention in Kuwait and underscores tighter legal scrutiny over digital content and the use of social media platforms.