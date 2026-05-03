GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egyptian lawyer dies after collapsing in courtroom during hearing

He suffers suspected sudden health crisis while presenting case

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
He was taken to hospital in an attempt to save him but was pronounced dead shortly after
He was taken to hospital in an attempt to save him but was pronounced dead shortly after
Supplied

An Egyptian lawyer died after collapsing inside a courtroom on Saturday while presenting a case, authorities said.

Police in Dakahlia governorate received a report from emergency services that a lawyer had fallen unconscious during proceedings at the Belqas Misdemeanours Court.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Security officers and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, where Alaa El Sayed El Nefeili, 59, a former head of the Belqas Bar Association, was found to have died while addressing the court. He was transferred to Belqas Hospital, and prosecutors have opened an investigation.

According to initial reports and people close to the deceased, the lawyer suffered a sudden health episode inside the courtroom. He was taken to hospital in an attempt to save him but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Preliminary information suggests the death may have resulted from a sudden circulatory collapse, pending official medical findings. Colleagues expressed shock, saying he had been working until his final moments.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dana Gas clears Egypt dues after $20 million payment

Dana Gas clears Egypt dues after $20 million payment

2m read
According to court documents, the lawyer deliberately circulated claims unsupported by official evidence.

Lawyer jailed over fake citizenship posts

1m read
Egypt launches new five-year multi-entry visa

Egypt launches new five-year multi-entry visa

1m read
Woman and her two children die after car plunges into Nile River

Nile tragedy: Family killed as car falls from ferry

1m read