He suffers suspected sudden health crisis while presenting case
An Egyptian lawyer died after collapsing inside a courtroom on Saturday while presenting a case, authorities said.
Police in Dakahlia governorate received a report from emergency services that a lawyer had fallen unconscious during proceedings at the Belqas Misdemeanours Court.
Security officers and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, where Alaa El Sayed El Nefeili, 59, a former head of the Belqas Bar Association, was found to have died while addressing the court. He was transferred to Belqas Hospital, and prosecutors have opened an investigation.
According to initial reports and people close to the deceased, the lawyer suffered a sudden health episode inside the courtroom. He was taken to hospital in an attempt to save him but was pronounced dead shortly after.
Preliminary information suggests the death may have resulted from a sudden circulatory collapse, pending official medical findings. Colleagues expressed shock, saying he had been working until his final moments.