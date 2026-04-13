A technical committee has been formed to inspect the ferry’s condition and safety measures
An Egyptian woman and her two children have died after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into the Nile from a river ferry in Egypt’s Sohag governorate, authorities said.
The incident occurred near Al Shourania Island in the Maragha district, where the passenger vehicle plunged from the top deck of the ferry into the river. A fourth child survived the accident, while rescue teams rushed to the scene.
The incident occurred near Al Shourania Island in the Maragha district, where the passenger vehicle plunged from the top deck of the ferry into the river. A fourth child survived the حادث, while rescue teams rushed to the scene.
Emergency services, including civil defence and river rescue units, launched an immediate search and recovery operation, as officials monitored efforts on the ground.
Authorities said an investigation is under way to determine the circumstances of the incident. A technical committee has been formed to inspect the ferry’s condition and safety measures, while the driver and ferry have been detained pending further inquiries.