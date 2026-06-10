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Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Aziz Makhyoun dies at 80 after illness

Acclaimed stage and screen performer leaves behind five -decade legacy

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Acclaimed stage and screen performer Abdel Aziz Makhyoun leaves behind a career spanning more than five decades in Egyptian drama and cinema.
Acclaimed stage and screen performer Abdel Aziz Makhyoun leaves behind a career spanning more than five decades in Egyptian drama and cinema.
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Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Aziz Makhyoun died on Wednesday at the age of 80 after suffering a health crisis that left him in intensive care at a hospital, Egypt's Actors Syndicate said.

Ashraf Zaki, head of the Actors Syndicate, said Makhyoun would be buried in his hometown of Abu Hummus in Egypt's Beheira governorate.

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The death of one of Egypt's most respected performers prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the country's artistic community. Prominent film critic Tarek El Shennawy said: "Makhyoun remained active until the very last moment," noting that he continued to participate in artistic productions regardless of the size of his roles.

Born in 1946, Makhyoun began his acting career in 1972 and went on to build a career spanning more than five decades across cinema, television and theatre. He became a familiar face to generations of viewers through numerous acclaimed productions, including the long-running television series "Layali El Helmiya", widely regarded as one of the landmarks of Egyptian drama.

Renowned for his versatility, Makhyoun portrayed historical, social and national characters in dozens of productions, earning praise from audiences and critics alike for his powerful performances and commanding screen presence. He is survived by five children

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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