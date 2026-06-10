Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Aziz Makhyoun dies at 80 after illness

Acclaimed stage and screen performer leaves behind five -decade legacy
Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Aziz Makhyoun died on Wednesday at the age of 80 after suffering a health crisis that left him in intensive care at a hospital, Egypt's Actors Syndicate said.
Ashraf Zaki, head of the Actors Syndicate, said Makhyoun would be buried in his hometown of Abu Hummus in Egypt's Beheira governorate.
The death of one of Egypt's most respected performers prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the country's artistic community. Prominent film critic Tarek El Shennawy said: "Makhyoun remained active until the very last moment," noting that he continued to participate in artistic productions regardless of the size of his roles.
Born in 1946, Makhyoun began his acting career in 1972 and went on to build a career spanning more than five decades across cinema, television and theatre. He became a familiar face to generations of viewers through numerous acclaimed productions, including the long-running television series "Layali El Helmiya", widely regarded as one of the landmarks of Egyptian drama.
Renowned for his versatility, Makhyoun portrayed historical, social and national characters in dozens of productions, earning praise from audiences and critics alike for his powerful performances and commanding screen presence. He is survived by five children