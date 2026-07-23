The rare Cadillac had been bought at auction and preserved by a collector
Dubai: An Egyptian court has ordered the detention of a man accused of breaking into a private garage in Alexandria and dismantling a rare 1961 Cadillac once owned by former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser, allegedly selling its parts as scrap metal over a period of several months without realising its historical significance.
Police were called to the garage in Alexandria's Attarin district after residents reported unusual noises coming from a nearby storage facility.
Officers caught the suspect allegedly cutting up the vehicle inside the garage, where investigators later discovered that the classic car had been purchased by a businessman at a public auction and preserved as a historic collectible.
Investigators said the suspect had repeatedly entered the garage through an air shaft connecting the neighbouring building, gradually dismantling the vehicle over the course of three months before selling its components as scrap.
During questioning, he reportedly told prosecutors he had acted because of financial hardship and was unaware that the car had belonged to Egypt's late president.
The suspect has been referred to the public prosecution, which has launched an investigation into the case.
Gamal Abdel Nasser, who served as Egypt's president from 1956 until his death in 1970, remains one of the most influential figures in modern Arab history.
He championed Arab nationalism, led the nationalisation of the Suez Canal in 1956 and played a central role in shaping Egypt's political identity during the Cold War, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate across the region.