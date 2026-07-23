Archaeologists uncover a complete funerary complex in the Nile Delta
Dubai: Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered a remarkably preserved funerary complex dating to the Late and Greco-Roman periods at the Tell Athar Quesna necropolis in Menoufia Governorate, revealing hundreds of burial artefacts, imported pottery and evidence of ancient trade links across the Mediterranean.
The excavation provides archaeologists with fresh evidence to reconstruct the religious, cultural and economic life of communities that lived in the Nile Delta more than 2,000 years ago.
The discovery was made by an Egyptian mission from the Supreme Council of Antiquities during ongoing excavations at the site, one of the most important non-royal cemeteries in the central Delta.
According to Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the excavation uncovered a complete funerary unit centred on a main hall connected to several vaulted burial chambers, where archaeologists found human burials in Osirian positions, alongside an extensive collection of objects associated with funerary rituals.
Among the most significant finds were 560 faience ushabti figurines in their traditional Osirian form, many inscribed with passages from the Book of the Dead, one of ancient Egypt's most important religious texts relating to the afterlife.
The team also recovered protective amulets carved from semi-precious stones, including the Eye of Horus, the Knot of Isis and finger amulets, as well as figurines depicting ancient Egyptian deities linked to protection, rebirth and resurrection.
Excavators also unearthed pottery vessels believed to have been used during embalming or burial ceremonies, ceramic lamps and large quantities of blue and green faience beads that may once have formed part of a funerary net covering one of the bodies.
The mission also discovered imported pottery from the Greek island of Rhodes, including part of a vessel handle bearing its maker's name, providing further evidence of active commercial links between Egypt and the wider Mediterranean during the Late and Greco-Roman periods.
Researchers said the excavation also revealed several unusual burial practices, including ceramic dishes deliberately placed beneath the arms and between the legs of one burial in the Osirian position. Residues found inside some vessels are now undergoing scientific analysis and could shed new light on previously undocumented funerary rituals at the site.
Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, said the importance of the discovery lies not only in the diversity of the artefacts but also in the scientific evidence they provide for reconstructing the religious, cultural and economic life of communities living in the central Delta during one of Egypt's most dynamic historical periods.