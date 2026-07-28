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Young man kills father after dispute over $2 in Egypt

Authorities arrested the suspect after the fatal stabbing of his elderly father in Cairo

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Young man kills father after dispute over $2 in Egypt
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Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his elderly father during an argument over 100 Egyptian pounds (about $2), authorities said.

The incident took place in the 15th of May City district of Cairo, where police responded to reports of an elderly man found dead inside his apartment. Investigators said the victim had suffered a fatal stab wound inflicted with a bladed weapon.

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Preliminary investigations found that the suspect, the victim's son, had argued with his father over 100 Egyptian pounds before the dispute escalated into violence. Police alleged that the son stabbed his father once, killing him at the scene.

The suspect was arrested after security officers carried out legal procedures. 

According to investigators, he admitted during initial questioning to carrying out the attack following the argument over the small sum of money. Prosecutors ordered that the body be transferred to the morgue for forensic examination and remanded the suspect in custody pending further investigation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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