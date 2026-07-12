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UAE and Egypt leaders discuss stronger ties and regional issues

Sheikh Mohamed and Al Sisi reaffirm commitment to cooperation and regional stability

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El Alamein: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed the fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across all sectors in support of their mutual interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the two leaders in El Alamein as part of Sheikh Mohamed's fraternal visit to Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed and Al Sisi also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.

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The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation on various issues in light of the shared challenges the region is facing, necessitating closer cooperation to safeguard regional security and stability.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed arrived in El Alamein, where he was received at the airport by Al Sisi.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed on the visit is a delegation that includes Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several ministers and officials.

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EgyptSheikh mohamed

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