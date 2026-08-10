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Family of four found shot dead in Cairo, suspect arrested

Mother and two daughters found in covered car after father discovered dead at family home

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The bodies of the mother and her two daughters were discovered inside a covered car that had been parked for several days on a street in the Al Narges neighbourhood after residents became suspicious and alerted police.
The bodies of the mother and her two daughters were discovered inside a covered car that had been parked for several days on a street in the Al Narges neighbourhood after residents became suspicious and alerted police.
iStock photo

Dubai: An Egyptian father, mother and their two daughters were found shot dead in Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, Egyptian authorities said, in a case that investigators suspect may have been linked to a financial dispute.

The bodies of the mother and her two daughters were discovered inside a covered car that had been parked for several days on a street in the Al Narges neighbourhood after residents became suspicious and alerted police. All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

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The investigation then led police to the family’s home, where the father was found dead from a gunshot wound, leaving investigators examining two separate crime scenes.

According to preliminary investigations cited by Egyptian media, the suspect allegedly killed the father first before sending a message to his wife claiming that her husband had been involved in a traffic accident.

The message included a location and asked the woman to go there with her daughters. The three went to the location believing the father needed assistance and were subsequently shot, local media reports said.

Police arrested a suspect, and initial inquiries indicated that he and the father had previous financial dealings and disputes.

Neighbours, however, said that they were unaware of any disputes involving the family and described them as quiet.

Prosecutors ordered autopsies to establish the causes and timing of the deaths and instructed forensic teams to examine the family home and the vehicle for fingerprints, biological evidence and ballistic material.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage, tracing the car’s movements and questioning neighbours and people close to the family.

Authorities are seeking to establish where the mother and daughters were killed, how their bodies ended up in the vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the suspected financial dispute.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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