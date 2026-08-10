Mother and two daughters found in covered car after father discovered dead at family home
Dubai: An Egyptian father, mother and their two daughters were found shot dead in Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, Egyptian authorities said, in a case that investigators suspect may have been linked to a financial dispute.
The bodies of the mother and her two daughters were discovered inside a covered car that had been parked for several days on a street in the Al Narges neighbourhood after residents became suspicious and alerted police. All three had suffered gunshot wounds.
The investigation then led police to the family’s home, where the father was found dead from a gunshot wound, leaving investigators examining two separate crime scenes.
According to preliminary investigations cited by Egyptian media, the suspect allegedly killed the father first before sending a message to his wife claiming that her husband had been involved in a traffic accident.
The message included a location and asked the woman to go there with her daughters. The three went to the location believing the father needed assistance and were subsequently shot, local media reports said.
Police arrested a suspect, and initial inquiries indicated that he and the father had previous financial dealings and disputes.
Neighbours, however, said that they were unaware of any disputes involving the family and described them as quiet.
Prosecutors ordered autopsies to establish the causes and timing of the deaths and instructed forensic teams to examine the family home and the vehicle for fingerprints, biological evidence and ballistic material.
Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage, tracing the car’s movements and questioning neighbours and people close to the family.
Authorities are seeking to establish where the mother and daughters were killed, how their bodies ended up in the vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the suspected financial dispute.