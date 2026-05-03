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Eight killed in Egypt gold dispute after gunman opens fire in desert cave

Security forces in the Red Sea governorate arrested the suspect within hours

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Eight killed in Egypt gold dispute after gunman opens fire in desert cave

Eight people were shot dead and another injured after a gunman opened fire during a dispute among illegal gold miners in Egypt’s eastern desert near Safaga, security sources said.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred inside a remote cave in a mountainous area, where groups of unlicensed prospectors had gathered in search of gold. Investigations indicated that a heated argument broke out over control of a mining site believed to hold valuable deposits.

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The dispute escalated when one of the men produced an automatic rifle and fired indiscriminately at others present, killing eight at the scene and wounding one survivor.

The suspect fled in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, attempting to evade capture by navigating rugged mountain tracks. However, security forces in the Red Sea governorate, in coordination with national police units, sealed off the area and arrested him within hours. The weapon, vehicle and materials extracted from the site were seized.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to the shooting, citing a dispute over the division of proceeds and excavation rights. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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