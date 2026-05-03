Security forces in the Red Sea governorate arrested the suspect within hours
Eight people were shot dead and another injured after a gunman opened fire during a dispute among illegal gold miners in Egypt’s eastern desert near Safaga, security sources said.
According to local media reports, the incident occurred inside a remote cave in a mountainous area, where groups of unlicensed prospectors had gathered in search of gold. Investigations indicated that a heated argument broke out over control of a mining site believed to hold valuable deposits.
The dispute escalated when one of the men produced an automatic rifle and fired indiscriminately at others present, killing eight at the scene and wounding one survivor.
The suspect fled in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, attempting to evade capture by navigating rugged mountain tracks. However, security forces in the Red Sea governorate, in coordination with national police units, sealed off the area and arrested him within hours. The weapon, vehicle and materials extracted from the site were seized.
During questioning, the suspect confessed to the shooting, citing a dispute over the division of proceeds and excavation rights. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.