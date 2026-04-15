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Deadly factory blaze in Cairo kills seven, injures dozens

Security services imposed a cordon around the site as firefighters battled intense flames

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess material losses.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess material losses.
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At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured in a massive fire that broke out at a clothing factory in Cairo, authorities said on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted in the factory in the Al Zawiya Al Hamra district, in the Ard Al Geneina area along Mohamed Amin Street, prompting a swift response from civil defence teams and multiple fire engines.

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Security services imposed a cordon around the site as firefighters battled intense flames and thick smoke, working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Casualties were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while rescue teams continued searching the factory to ensure no additional victims remained inside. Cooling operations were also under way to prevent reignition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess material losses, with initial attention expected to focus on electrical systems and safety compliance at the factory.

Legal procedures have been initiated, with findings from the investigation expected to be announced in due course.

Related Topics:
Egypt

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