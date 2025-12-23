GOLD/FOREX
Apartment building collapse in Cairo’s Imbaba leaves search for survivors underway

Gas and electricity services were cut to the surrounding area as a precaution

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: A five-storey residential building collapsed on Monday in the Imbaba district of Giza, killing an unknown number of people and trapping others beneath the rubble, according to Egyptian security and emergency officials.

Rescue teams pulled six people alive from the debris in the Kit Kat neighborhood of Imbaba, where the building gave way. 

The survivors, suffering from injuries ranging from cuts to bruises, were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities said the search continued for as many as 15 residents believed to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Civil defense crews and emergency responders worked through the wreckage using specialized equipment, while heavy machinery was brought in to clear debris and stabilize the site. 

Gas and electricity services were cut to the surrounding area as a precaution, officials said, and nearby buildings were being inspected for structural safety.

Security forces cordoned off the area shortly after receiving the alert, deploying ambulances and coordinating with local authorities and the Giza governorate to facilitate rescue and recovery operations. 

Investigators from Giza’s criminal police began questioning witnesses and residents to determine the cause of the collapse.

Residents of the neighborhood gathered at the scene, some assisting rescue teams by pointing out apartments and areas thought to be most at risk. The cooperation, officials said, helped speed efforts to locate those still missing.

Building collapses remain a recurring concern in parts of Egypt, often linked by authorities to aging structures, unauthorized construction, or lapses in maintenance.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
