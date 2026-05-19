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Gunmen open fire on busy street in Egypt’s Assiut, leaving 8 dead and 5 seriously injured

Security forces launch manhunt as motive for deadly shooting remains unclear

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Unidentified gunmen opened fire on pedestrians in the Egyptian town of Abnoub in Assiut province late on Monday, leaving 10 people dead and wounded.
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on pedestrians in the Egyptian town of Abnoub in Assiut province late on Monday, leaving 10 people dead and wounded.
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Unidentified gunmen opened fire on pedestrians in the Egyptian town of Abnoub in Assiut province late on Monday, leaving 10 people dead and wounded in what witnesses described as a chaotic attack.

The shooting took place near Al Central Street, where residents said armed men travelling in a black Jeep Cherokee sprayed the area with bullets before fleeing the scene, according to local media reports.

Witnesses said several victims collapsed within moments as panic spread through the neighbourhood.

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“One moment people were standing in the street, and the next there was gunfire everywhere,” one resident was quoted as saying by local media, adding that several bodies could be seen at the scene shortly after the attack.

Security forces and ambulances rushed to the area after authorities received reports of the shooting.

Police imposed a security cordon while injured victims were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Prosecutors ordered the bodies of those killed to be transferred to the morgue pending investigation, while security services launched search operations to track down the attackers.

Investigators have begun questioning witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the motive behind the shooting, which remained unclear late on Monday.

Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of confusion and crowds gathering around the area as women screamed after seeing the victims, although Egyptian authorities had not yet issued an official statement detailing the final casualty toll or circumstances of the attack.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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