Security forces launch manhunt as motive for deadly shooting remains unclear
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on pedestrians in the Egyptian town of Abnoub in Assiut province late on Monday, leaving 10 people dead and wounded in what witnesses described as a chaotic attack.
The shooting took place near Al Central Street, where residents said armed men travelling in a black Jeep Cherokee sprayed the area with bullets before fleeing the scene, according to local media reports.
Witnesses said several victims collapsed within moments as panic spread through the neighbourhood.
“One moment people were standing in the street, and the next there was gunfire everywhere,” one resident was quoted as saying by local media, adding that several bodies could be seen at the scene shortly after the attack.
Security forces and ambulances rushed to the area after authorities received reports of the shooting.
Police imposed a security cordon while injured victims were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Prosecutors ordered the bodies of those killed to be transferred to the morgue pending investigation, while security services launched search operations to track down the attackers.
Investigators have begun questioning witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the motive behind the shooting, which remained unclear late on Monday.
Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of confusion and crowds gathering around the area as women screamed after seeing the victims, although Egyptian authorities had not yet issued an official statement detailing the final casualty toll or circumstances of the attack.