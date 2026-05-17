GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Four Egyptian students killed in motorcycle fuel tank explosion inside house

Students were cleaning the fuel tank using metal wire

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Preliminary investigations indicated that the students were cleaning the fuel tank of a motorcycle using a metal wire when the explosion occurred.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the students were cleaning the fuel tank of a motorcycle using a metal wire when the explosion occurred.
Supplied

Four Egyptian students were killed in a fuel tank explosion inside a house in Upper Egypt’s Assiut Governorate while they were studying together ahead of upcoming exams, security and local sources said.

The incident occurred in the village of Bani Shaqir in the Manfalut district, where the four grade 9 students had gathered inside a room to revise lessons before examinations scheduled in the coming days.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the students were cleaning the fuel tank of a motorcycle using a metal wire when the explosion occurred.

Investigators said a portable air-conditioning unit was operating inside the closed room, and an electrical spark from the motorcycle is believed to have ignited the fuel, triggering a blast and a fast-moving fire.

Security authorities in Assiut received reports of the incident on Saturday and dispatched criminal investigation teams and ambulances to the scene.

The four students died from severe injuries sustained in the explosion and fire, officials said.

The bodies were transferred to Manfalut Central Hospital, while public prosecutors launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deaths cast a pall of grief over the village, where local residents said the victims had been close friends since childhood.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Egyptian farmer Mohamed Omar (L), 65, supplies his farmland with water from a canal, fed by the Nile river, in the village of Baharmis on the outskirts of Egypt's Giza province, northwest of the capital Cairo, on December 1, 2019.

Egyptian farmers hit by Iran war price surge

4m read
12 decomposed bodies of suspected migrants recovered by Egyptian authorities.

12 decomposed bodies of suspected migrants found

1m read
The teenager stabbed her brother with a kitchen knife in what was described as a “joke” while preparing food (For illustrative purposes)

'Kitchen joke' turns deadly as teen kills her brother

1m read
He was taken to hospital in an attempt to save him but was pronounced dead shortly after

Egyptian lawyer dies after collapsing in courtroom

1m read