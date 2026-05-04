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Tragic 'kitchen joke' turns deadly as Egyptian teen kills her brother

Siblings had been playfully arguing while preparing food

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The teenager stabbed her brother with a kitchen knife in what was described as a “joke” while preparing food (For illustrative purposes)
The teenager stabbed her brother with a kitchen knife in what was described as a “joke” while preparing food (For illustrative purposes)
AFP

A teenage girl fatally stabbed her older brother in Egypt’s Sharqia governorate during what was described as a kitchen “joke”, prompting an investigation into whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

According to local media reports, the altercation occurred at the family home in the town of Deyerb Negm, where the siblings had been playfully arguing while preparing food. The girl, aged 14, was holding a sharp knife for cutting meat, when she struck her 19-year-old brother in the chest.

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Security investigations found that the victim, a university student, died at the scene from the severe injury. Police cordoned off the area after receiving a report and detained the girl in the presence of her family, who were said to be in shock following the incident.

Public prosecutors have launched an inquiry, ordering a forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death and assigning investigators to establish the circumstances of the case, including whether criminal intent was involved or if the incident resulted from negligence during the altercation. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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