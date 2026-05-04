Siblings had been playfully arguing while preparing food
A teenage girl fatally stabbed her older brother in Egypt’s Sharqia governorate during what was described as a kitchen “joke”, prompting an investigation into whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.
According to local media reports, the altercation occurred at the family home in the town of Deyerb Negm, where the siblings had been playfully arguing while preparing food. The girl, aged 14, was holding a sharp knife for cutting meat, when she struck her 19-year-old brother in the chest.
Security investigations found that the victim, a university student, died at the scene from the severe injury. Police cordoned off the area after receiving a report and detained the girl in the presence of her family, who were said to be in shock following the incident.
Public prosecutors have launched an inquiry, ordering a forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death and assigning investigators to establish the circumstances of the case, including whether criminal intent was involved or if the incident resulted from negligence during the altercation.