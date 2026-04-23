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Ancient granite statue believed to depict Ramses II unearthed in Egypt

Granite figure discovered by chance during routine excavation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A massive granite statue of King Ramses II uncovered in Egypt
A massive granite statue of King Ramses II uncovered in Egypt
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A massive granite statue discovered in Sharqia during residential excavation, believed to date to the era of Ramses II; transferred to San al-Hagar for examination and restoration near Tell el-Faraoun under strict legal supervision

 A massive ancient granite statue believed to date back to the era of Ramses II has been discovered by chance in Egypt’s Sharqia governorate during routine excavation work, according to officials.

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The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that Workers reportedly uncovered the artefact while digging foundations for a facility linked to the Ministry of Youth and Sports in a residential area, in what authorities described as an unexpected find with potentially important historical implications.

 Preliminary estimates suggest the statue stands at more than two metres tall and weighs over five tonnes, indicating its scale and possible archaeological significance.

The statue has since been transferred to the antiquity’s storehouses in San al-Hagar, where restoration and detailed scientific examination are set to begin.

 Initial assessments indicate the statue could date to the reign of Ramses II, one of ancient Egypt’s most prominent rulers. Experts also suggest it may depict the king alongside a deity, a common artistic style used during that period to emphasise the connection between rulers and gods.

 The discovery site lies near Tell el-Faraoun, a historically rich area that has yielded several important finds in recent years, including remains of the ancient village of Imet and a temple dedicated to the goddess Wadjet, uncovered by a mission from University of Manchester.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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