UAE transforms Al Rams into integrated waterfront destination in Ras Al Khaimah

Redeveloped corniche, marina and boulevard to create vibrant coastal hub
The Emirates Council for Balanced Development has announced the launch of development works for the Al Rams Waterfront and Al Rams Boulevard projects in Ras Al Khaimah, as part of wider efforts to transform UAE villages and rural areas into integrated destinations that enhance quality of life and support sustainable development.
The projects, located in the Al Rams area, include the redevelopment of a 2-kilometre waterfront featuring dedicated tracks for walking, cycling and jogging, alongside public facilities, parking areas, green spaces, playgrounds and plazas designed for community events and activities.
The council said the waterfront project will include the development of Al Rams Corniche and Al Rams Marina, aimed at strengthening the area’s role as a social and cultural hub while creating a safe and organised environment for recreational and sports activities.
A heritage-inspired landmark reflecting authentic Emirati culture will also be built as part of the waterfront development, adding a distinctive visual identity to the destination and reinforcing its appeal as both a community and tourism attraction.
The Al Rams Boulevard project will focus on revitalising the area’s main commercial corridor and linking it directly to the waterfront within an integrated urban design plan.
More than 100 existing shops will be renovated under the project through a unified and modern visual identity inspired by local heritage. The boulevard will also include parking facilities and public seating areas.
At the centre of the development, a shaded pedestrian walkway inspired by the traditional Emirati “Al Sadu” weaving art will connect shopfronts and extend seamlessly towards Al Rams Corniche.
To minimise disruption to local businesses, construction works will be carried out in carefully planned phases to ensure commercial activity continues throughout the implementation period.
The Emirates Council for Balanced Development said it continues to roll out development initiatives aimed at turning UAE villages and rural communities into attractive destinations that offer integrated social experiences while preserving the authenticity of the Emirati environment and supporting balanced national development.