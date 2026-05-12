5 best beginner smartphones under Dh800 for kids’ Eid Al Adha gifts, UAE 2026

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G works well as a child’s first proper smartphone, as it is easy to use, safe and doesn't overwhelm young users or parents. It offers a large, easy-to-use 6.7-inch AMOLED display that makes everyday tasks like online learning, video calls, YouTube and messaging feel smooth and engaging, while still being intuitive enough for first-time smartphone users to navigate comfortably. At the same time, it includes essential features parents value, such as Samsung’s long software support for up to six years, expandable storage for growing needs, and built-in ecosystem tools like Samsung Wallet and health tracking, which add functionality as the child grows. Its durable design with an IP54 rating also makes it more forgiving for everyday drops, spills or rough handling, which is important for younger users still learning to care for their devices. Importantly, it avoids the extremes of being too basic or too advanced, offering enough performance for school apps, communication and entertainment, but not the kind of high-end gaming or complex multitasking that can distract or overwhelm, making it a sensible, long-term “first real phone” that grows with the child.