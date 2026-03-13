Best Eid tech deals 2026: Apple Watch Series 11 hits lowest price, 5 top UAE offers

These five top tech deals promise performance, style, and value
Eid 2026 is a good time to treat yourself or someone special to the latest tech, and this year’s deals are harder to ignore. From Apple’s sleek Series 11 smartwatch hitting its lowest price ever to Samsung and Garmin’s top smartwatches, the UAE is brimming with irresistible offers. So, if you're hunting for fitness-focused wearables, style-forward gadgets, or smart accessories, there’s something for everyone. We’ve rounded up five top tech deals that promise performance, style, and value, making it easier than ever to snag a standout gift this Eid without breaking the bank.
The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS (46 mm) sports a bright Always‑On Retina LTPO OLED display protected by tough Ion‑X glass that’s twice as scratch‑resistant as the previous generation and delivers up to 2000 nits of peak brightness for easy viewing in bright sunlight. The Series 11 is designed for all‑day wear, from workouts to sleep and offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a full charge, with fast‑charging delivering up to 8 hours of use from just 15 minutes of charging.
On the health front, it excels with advanced monitoring tools: continuous heart rate tracking, ECG and blood oxygen apps, sleep stages and Sleep Score, hypertension notifications, sleep apnea alerts, cycle tracking and more. These features provide significant insights into wellness and help wearers take proactive steps for healthier living. The watch also includes safety functions like Fall Detection and Crash Detection to automatically contact emergency services when needed.
Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate its robust tracking suite, covering a wide range of workouts, pacing and heart rate zones, while everyday users benefit from seamless integration with iPhone for notifications, calls, messages, Apple Pay and music control. Water resistance to 50 meters and IP6X dust protection mean it’s ready for swims, runs, and daily activities without worry.
In reviews and user discussions, owners praise its longer battery life, bright, durable display, and improved health metrics, noting it comfortably lasts through a full day and in some cases into a second of tracking and use.
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Graphite, Bluetooth, 44mm Smartwatch has style, comfort, and powerful health, fitness features.
At its core, the Galaxy Watch8 sports a 3 nm Exynos chipset and 2 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance across apps, health tracking, and daily interactions, regardless of whether you’re viewing notifications, tracking workouts, or managing sleep data. Its 1.5‑inch Super AMOLED display with crisp 480 × 480 resolution and high brightness remains easy to read even outdoors. The new cushion design and Dynamic Lug System make it one of Samsung’s most comfortable watches yet, hugging the wrist snugly without feeling bulky.
It offers advanced sleep coaching, guided bedtime routines, running coach modes, personalised heart‑rate zones, and daily activity tracking, helping users build healthier habits throughout the day. With built‑in sensors for heart rate, ECG, SpO₂, body composition, and infrared temperature, it provides detailed insights that go beyond basic monitoring. The watch also includes dual‑frequency GPS for accurate workout tracking and robust water resistance to 5 ATM for everyday use.
Running on Wear OS powered by Samsung with One UI Watch, the Galaxy Watch8 integrates deeply with Samsung Health, giving users access to sleep scores, stress tracking, personalised coaching plans, and more. Software support for years of updates ensures the watch stays relevant long after Eid.
Overall, this smartwatch is a strong choice for fitness enthusiasts, tech lovers, and everyday users.
HUAWEI Watch GT5 46 mm has received strong reviews for its long battery life, fitness‑focused features, and everyday design. The 46 mm variant offers a generous battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge (about 9 days under typical use), meaning users can go more than a week between charges even while tracking sleep and activity, a key advantage over many rivals in the same price bracket.
The stainless steel design and crisp 1.32‑inch AMOLED display deliver a premium look that suits daily wear, while strong build quality and water resistance (5 ATM) make it resilient for workouts and everyday life.
Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate all‑new running and cycling modes, which include real‑time map‑based routes and performance indicators, as well as support for 100+ workout types through the Huawei Health app. These features help users not only track activity but also stay motivated and informed during workouts.
Health monitoring is comprehensive, with TruSense health tracking covering heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep analysis, stress levels and more — giving a detailed view of wellness over time. Bluetooth calling and broader smart functions round out the offering, and broad compatibility with both iOS and Android makes it a versatile gift option.
Overall, the Watch GT5 combines exceptional battery endurance, fitness and health insights, and everyday smartwatch convenience — making it a thoughtful and practical Eid present for anyone seeking a capable wearable without breaking the bank.
This rugged smartwatch is one of the most feature‑packed wearables you can gift for Eid, especially for fitness lovers, outdoor adventurers, and anyone who wants top‑tier tech on their wrist.
Built around Apple’s powerful S9 SiP processor, the Ultra 2 delivers swift performance and advanced on‑device features, without needing your iPhone close by. Its bright Always‑On Retina LTPO OLED display can hit up to 3,000 nits of brightness, making it easily readable even in harsh sunlight, while tough sapphire crystal and a corrosion‑resistant 49 mm titanium case ensure long‑lasting durability for everyday wear and extreme conditions alike.
One of the Ultra 2’s standout specs is its battery life: You get up to 36 hours of regular use, and with Low Power Mode engaged, that extends up to 72 hours, meaning fewer charges between adventures. The watch also includes precision dual‑frequency GPS (L1 + L5) for exceptionally accurate route tracking during runs, hikes, or cycling sessions.
On the health side, it tracks heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, temperature, sleep and more, giving a comprehensive view of wellness over time. Safety features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS add peace of mind, and the built‑in cellular connectivity allows calls, messages and streaming without the paired phone nearby.
Garmin Lily 2 Active Smartwatch, Silver with Purple Jasmine Silicone Band is capable women’s smartwatch, as the reviews say. This compact wearable sports a hidden patterned touchscreen display that stays discreet until you raise your wrist or tap it, giving the watch a jewellery‑like look that pairs well with both casual and dressy outfits. Underneath its exterior lies a suite of smart capabilities: built‑in GPS lets you accurately track outdoor activities like walking, running or cycling without needing your phone, while 24/7 heart rate monitoring and advanced wellness metrics keep tabs on your overall fitness and recovery throughout the day. The Lily 2 Active also offers Body Battery™ energy monitoring, stress tracking, Pulse Ox spot checks, respiration rate, and advanced sleep analysis with sleep score insights, giving you a deeper view of your wellbeing over time.
With up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and about 9 hours of GPS use this model delivers endurance compared with many competitors, meaning you can wear it across an entire week without constantly recharging. It also supports smart notifications when paired with iOS or Android devices and Garmin Pay™ contactless payments (with supported banks), adding everyday convenience beyond fitness tracking.
The Lily 2 Active goes further with preloaded sports and fitness apps, on‑screen workouts, and adaptive training plans through Garmin Coach, helping users stay motivated and engaged.