Best Eid tech deals 2026: Apple Watch Series 11 hits lowest price, 5 top UAE offers

Garmin Lily 2 Active Smartwatch, Silver with Purple Jasmine Silicone Band is capable women’s smartwatch, as the reviews say. This compact wearable sports a hidden patterned touchscreen display that stays discreet until you raise your wrist or tap it, giving the watch a jewellery‑like look that pairs well with both casual and dressy outfits. Underneath its exterior lies a suite of smart capabilities: built‑in GPS lets you accurately track outdoor activities like walking, running or cycling without needing your phone, while 24/7 heart rate monitoring and advanced wellness metrics keep tabs on your overall fitness and recovery throughout the day. The Lily 2 Active also offers Body Battery™ energy monitoring, stress tracking, Pulse Ox spot checks, respiration rate, and advanced sleep analysis with sleep score insights, giving you a deeper view of your wellbeing over time.