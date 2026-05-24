Telugu star Ram Charan calls Bumrah a footballer during Peddi event and apologises later

Actor’s mix-up at Peddi event sparks meme fest, followed by humble apology
Telugu superstar Ram Charan found himself at the centre of a lighthearted social media storm after not one, but two amusing slip ups during the grand musical and trailer launch event of his upcoming film Peddi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
During a rapid fire session on stage, the actor was asked to speak about Indian sports stars. While praising several athletes, Ram Charan accidentally mixed up cricket and football while talking about Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
“Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho (you are taking football to new heights). Love you, sir,” Ram said on stage.
The clip quickly spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with fans flooding the comments section and turning the moment into a meme fest online.
As if that was not enough, Ram Charan also mistakenly addressed the crowd in Bhopal as people from Bihar during the same event, leading to another wave of reactions online. With two back to back howlers in a single appearance, the Telugu star soon became one of the biggest talking points on social media.
While many fans appreciated the actor for later clarifying the mix up with humility, others also trolled him for ignorance and not recognising one of India’s biggest cricket stars properly. But that is social media for you.
Ram Charan later addressed the Bumrah incident with sincerity through a post on X.
“Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to Jasprit Bumrah Ji for the mix up. It was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd. I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you constantly put batsmen on the back foot,” Ram Charan wrote.
His response was widely appreciated online, with many fans praising the actor for immediately owning the mistake instead of ignoring it.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan is preparing for the release of Peddi, which is set to hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the pan Indian rural sports drama features a strong ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani.
The film’s latest song release has also already become a major talking point online. The energetic item number, composed by Oscar winning music director A R Rahman, features Ram Charan alongside Shruti Haasan and has quickly turned into a viral hit across social media platforms.