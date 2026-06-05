While some viewers have called out the film’s problematic elements, especially Janhvi’s track, which many felt was poorly written and tonally off, others have pointed to a familiar double standard in audience reactions. As one viewer bluntly noted, similar issues in big-ticket films like Pushpa, Devara, Pushpa 2, and SVP often go unchecked, sparking accusations of selective outrage. It seems as if the actress might agree with it too, as she liked a post criticising the film's treatment of her character, Achiamma.