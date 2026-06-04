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Peddi box office: Ram Charan film set for explosive opening, targets Rs 1 billion global debut, beats Dhurandhar

Peddi had sold over 82 lakh tickets across India before its release

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Ram Charan just missed beating his own personal best; his previous outing, Game Changer, holds the edge with a Rs 27 crore advance booking haul.
Ram Charan just missed beating his own personal best; his previous outing, Game Changer, holds the edge with a Rs 27 crore advance booking haul.

The wait is officially over. Buchi Babu Sana’s highly anticipated sports drama, Peddi, charged onto theater screens today (June 4), riding a massive wave of hype. Fueled by the sheer box office pull of Ram Charan, the film has already locked in strong advance booking numbers.

The booking surge

By the eve of its release, Peddi had sold over 82 lakh tickets across India.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had made Rs 20 crore gross in pure advance ticket sales before a single projector even turned on. When factoring in blocked seats, that pre-release figure balloons to a Rs 33 crore.

Unsurprisingly, the home turf did all the heavy lifting. The original Telugu version completely dominated the charts, while the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions barely registered, pulling in a combined total of just Rs 75 lakh. While these numbers are massive, Ram Charan just missed beating his own personal best; his previous outing, Game Changer, holds the edge with a Rs 27 crore advance booking haul.

Day 1

Even without the historic pre-sales record, Peddi is staring down a strong opening day. Industry insiders project that once paid previews are accounted for, the sports drama is on track to net Rs 60 crore (over Rs 70 crore gross) in India alone today.

This comfortably places Peddi as the third-biggest Indian opener of 2026, trailing only Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (Rs102 crore) and Prabhas’ The RajaSaab (Rs 62 crore). However, it safely bypasses the opening day metrics of heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) and the original Dhurandhar (Rs 30 crore).

International markets are expected to chip in upwards of $3 million. This pushes Peddi’s projected global Day 1 total past the coveted ₹100 crore mark, marking the third time in Ram Charan's career (following RRR and Game Changer) and his second solo film to achieve the feat.

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