Unsurprisingly, the home turf did all the heavy lifting. The original Telugu version completely dominated the charts, while the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions barely registered, pulling in a combined total of just Rs 75 lakh. While these numbers are massive, Ram Charan just missed beating his own personal best; his previous outing, Game Changer, holds the edge with a Rs 27 crore advance booking haul.