Pakistani actress Meera has never believed in subtlety. For decades, she has remained one of Pakistan’s most talked-about stars, gloriously dramatic, unapologetically loud, wildly unpredictable, and permanently controversial. She can pivot from discussing hair appointments to mental health breakdowns in under 30 seconds, shower Bollywood with love while demanding Salman Khan watch her film, and casually declare that “there is a psycho in every individual” — all without missing a beat.

“In Psycho the audience will see a very powerful and intense and an unexpected side of the character I played,” says Meera. “Every scene in this movie carries a lot of emotions, mystery and depth. It is a very emotional and a very good movie.”

When Psycho releases this Eid-ul-Adha, Meera won’t just be returning to the big screen. She’ll be returning in full Meera mode: emotional, theatrical, vulnerable and entirely unfiltered. The veteran actress calls the psychological thriller her “Eidi” to fans in Pakistan and India alike, and insists the film will reveal a side of her audiences have never seen before.

“As Shaan Shahid is an actor-turned-director, he had full concentration on the character he wanted to see on the screen,” she says. “It was not me performing, it was Shaan Shahid’s vision performing in front of the camera.”

“I was in depression because of my role in the movie, as it was very intense and difficult for me to perform at my best,” she says. “I had to really live the character and that affected my mental health a lot also.”

“I have never performed such an intense character like this and I went into depression while playing this role,” she reveals. “I have played beautiful and good-looking girls’ roles, with glamorous makeup, dresses and images, so this was very difficult for me.”

Then comes the moment where Meera briefly addresses the podcast episode that recently went viral — an uncomfortable interaction that sparked widespread debate online and unexpectedly turned her into a symbol of grace under pressure. While she never directly names what upset her, or fully unpacks the incident, her carefully chosen words say enough.

“If you see someone around you like that you should address it or bring it to notice, but it’s not good to say to anyone, ‘Oh be careful this girl is psycho or that boy.’ Please do not label them.”

“I think my negative trait is I am just not giving up on chasing my dreams nonstop and I am not able to come into reality soon until it is too late,” she admits.

“I am very, very humbled and thankful to everyone from the bottom of my heart that they showed me so much support,” she says emotionally. “That moment was right and it proved that with the right moment and support anything is possible.”

It is perhaps the most fascinating contradiction about Meera. For someone known for chaos, controversy and meme-worthy unpredictability, she also possesses an almost old-school resilience — the ability to absorb humiliation publicly, smile through discomfort and continue moving forward without fully breaking character.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.