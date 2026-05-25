In an interview with Gulf News, Ismail talks about Eid fashion, childhood memories, authenticity online and why family traditions still matter most to her. She also speaks about collaborating with Shein on a new Eid campaign centred around fashion and celebration.

For millions of young Arabs online, Ismail is a familiar face. The Dubai-based creator rose to prominence through her music, lifestyle content and highly relatable social media presence, steadily building a loyal following across the region. Still in her early twenties, she has become part of a new generation of Arab digital stars whose influence extends well beyond entertainment and into fashion, beauty and youth culture.

One of my favorite childhood memories is preparing for Eid with my family, especially choosing outfits and getting excited the night before. There was always a special feeling around dressing up for Eid because it wasn’t only about fashion, it was about celebration, family, and happiness. I still carry that same excitement with me today.

Definitely. When I was younger, I focused more on trends and bold looks, but now I’m more drawn to pieces that reflect my personality and make me feel comfortable and confident. I’ve learned that true style is about wearing something that feels authentic to you rather than simply following what everyone else is doing.

There are many moments I remember, but I especially love the memories connected to simple family gatherings at home. Sometimes it’s not even the outfit itself, but the emotions attached to it — the photos, the laughter, the atmosphere, and the feeling of togetherness that make those looks unforgettable.

I always try to stay connected to my real personality and personal style. I only collaborate on projects that feel natural to me and reflect who I am. I think audiences can immediately tell when something feels genuine, and that honesty is very important to me.

I think people are drawn to authenticity and individuality more than ever before. Arab fashion has always combined elegance, modesty, and strong cultural identity in a very beautiful way. Today, creators and designers are presenting that identity through a modern lens, which makes it relatable to global audiences while still staying true to our roots.

The thing I appreciate most today is this continuous love and support from my audience, because it has given me the motivation to grow and achieve bigger dreams every day. I feel grateful that I grew up in front of my audience, and they witnessed every stage of my journey step by step.

Honestly, I never imagined that my journey would reach this scale, because everything started spontaneously and from a genuine love for content and singing. I was just sharing moments from my life and doing the things I love, and over time I felt that people connected with me because of honesty and authenticity.

I think creators today are helping showcase the diversity and creativity within Arab fashion in a more authentic way. Modest wear and Arab style have always been rich in elegance, craftsmanship, and self-expression, and it’s exciting to see that resonate globally. As creators, we have the opportunity to present our culture through a modern lens while staying true to our identity and values.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.