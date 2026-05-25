Ismail talks about her favourite memories, philosophy and more
“Eid means family, togetherness, and making memories with the people I love,” says Syrian singer and content creator Bessan Ismail.
For millions of young Arabs online, Ismail is a familiar face. The Dubai-based creator rose to prominence through her music, lifestyle content and highly relatable social media presence, steadily building a loyal following across the region. Still in her early twenties, she has become part of a new generation of Arab digital stars whose influence extends well beyond entertainment and into fashion, beauty and youth culture.
In an interview with Gulf News, Ismail talks about Eid fashion, childhood memories, authenticity online and why family traditions still matter most to her. She also speaks about collaborating with Shein on a new Eid campaign centred around fashion and celebration.
1. Eid fashion always carries emotion and nostalgia in the Arab world. What are your earliest memories of dressing up for Eid?
One of my favorite childhood memories is preparing for Eid with my family, especially choosing outfits and getting excited the night before. There was always a special feeling around dressing up for Eid because it wasn’t only about fashion, it was about celebration, family, and happiness. I still carry that same excitement with me today.
2. Has your relationship with Eid fashion evolved as you’ve grown older and become more visible online?
Definitely. When I was younger, I focused more on trends and bold looks, but now I’m more drawn to pieces that reflect my personality and make me feel comfortable and confident. I’ve learned that true style is about wearing something that feels authentic to you rather than simply following what everyone else is doing.
3. How would you describe your personal Eid style today?
My Eid style is a balance between elegance and comfort. I love looks that feel polished and feminine but still effortless enough to enjoy long family gatherings and celebrations. For me, Eid fashion should feel expressive without looking overdone.
4. Is there a particular Eid outfit or fashion moment that still stays with you emotionally?
There are many moments I remember, but I especially love the memories connected to simple family gatherings at home. Sometimes it’s not even the outfit itself, but the emotions attached to it — the photos, the laughter, the atmosphere, and the feeling of togetherness that make those looks unforgettable.
5. Arab fashion and modest wear are becoming increasingly influential globally. Why do you think audiences are connecting with this aesthetic right now?
I think people are drawn to authenticity and individuality more than ever before. Arab fashion has always combined elegance, modesty, and strong cultural identity in a very beautiful way. Today, creators and designers are presenting that identity through a modern lens, which makes it relatable to global audiences while still staying true to our roots.
6. Your audience connects strongly with your authenticity online. How do you maintain that while working on fashion campaigns and collaborations?
I always try to stay connected to my real personality and personal style. I only collaborate on projects that feel natural to me and reflect who I am. I think audiences can immediately tell when something feels genuine, and that honesty is very important to me.
7. You’ve built a massive following at such a young age. Did you ever imagine your journey on social media would become this big?
Honestly, I never imagined that my journey would reach this scale, because everything started spontaneously and from a genuine love for content and singing. I was just sharing moments from my life and doing the things I love, and over time I felt that people connected with me because of honesty and authenticity.
The thing I appreciate most today is this continuous love and support from my audience, because it has given me the motivation to grow and achieve bigger dreams every day. I feel grateful that I grew up in front of my audience, and they witnessed every stage of my journey step by step.
8. How has moving from Syria and rebuilding your life abroad shaped your ambition and personality?
Moving changed me a lot and made me stronger and more independent. When a person starts over in a different place, they learn how to rely on themselves and adapt quickly to challenges.
This experience made me appreciate every step I took today, and it increased my determination to succeed and achieve my dreams.
It also gave me a broader perspective on life and made me believe that a person is always capable of starting over, no matter the circumstances.
9. Social media fame also comes with scrutiny and pressure. How do you protect your peace online?
Over time, I learned that not every negative comment deserves to take my energy or focus. I always try to focus on the people who support me and give me genuine love.
I believe that success always comes with a lot of opinions and criticism, so the important thing is to stay confident and close to the people who truly love you.
I also try to maintain my mental balance and take breaks when I feel overwhelmed.
10. Dubai has become home to so many Arab creators and artists. What do you love most about building your career here?
The thing I love most about Dubai is that it is a city full of energy, ambition, and new opportunities.
I feel that it is a place that encourages creativity and growth, especially for content creators and artists.
Also, the great cultural and intellectual diversity always inspires me and gives me new ideas for my work.
I also love that Dubai has become an important hub for fashion, art, and media in the region, which makes it a very suitable environment to develop my professional career.
11. Arab fashion and modest wear are becoming globally influential. Do you think creators like you are helping redefine perceptions of Arab style?
I think creators today are helping showcase the diversity and creativity within Arab fashion in a more authentic way. Modest wear and Arab style have always been rich in elegance, craftsmanship, and self-expression, and it’s exciting to see that resonate globally. As creators, we have the opportunity to present our culture through a modern lens while staying true to our identity and values.
12. What’s one Eid tradition you refuse to give up no matter how busy life gets?
No matter how busy I get, family gatherings remain the most important thing for me during Eid.
I really love spending time with my family and enjoying the simple atmosphere, laughter, and memories.
I also love preparing my Eid outfit because this part always gives me a special feeling of joy and excitement.
For me, the most beautiful thing about Eid is the small details that we turn into beautiful memories.
13. When young Arab girls look at your journey today, what’s the biggest message you hope they take away from your story?
The most important message I want to reach them is to believe in themselves no matter how difficult the circumstances or beginnings may be.
Success does not come quickly, but it requires patience, persistence, and self-confidence.
I also believe that honesty and authenticity are what make a person closer to others and help them preserve their identity.
And I always like to say do not be afraid to be different because your uniqueness is the most beautiful thing about you.
14. What made collaborating with Shein for Eid feel like the right fit for you at this stage in your career?
What immediately attracted me to this Shein collaboration was how modern, expressive, and wearable the collection felt.
I loved that the Shein campaign wasn’t just focused on fashion, but also on storytelling, emotion, and the rhythm of real Eid moments.
15. Was there a particular look from the Shein Eid collection that instantly felt very “you”?
I connected most with the collections that feel effortless but still elevated, which really aligns with my expressive personal style.
The Quiet Luxury looks from the Shein collection felt very “me” because they are timeless, elegant, and easy to style.
I love clean silhouettes, neutral tones, and pieces that feel polished without being overdone.
Those looks reflect my style best — expressive yet refined, simple, confident, and versatile enough for different Eid moments.