Eid Style: Long-weekend wardrobe of effortless luxury and modern modesty

Polished yet easy ensembles for every plan, from city lunches to festive nights
The five-day Eid break calls for a wardrobe that moves effortlessly between family gatherings, staycations, coastal escapes, long lunches and late-night celebrations. These looks capture every mood of the holiday, balancing comfort, glamour and modern elegance for every kind of plan
This flowing ivory abaya from HINDAMME’s collaboration with Arts AlUla’s Madrasat Addeera feels rooted in history without looking trapped in it. Designed by Saudi creative Mohammed Khoja and crafted alongside local artisans, the piece carries motifs inspired by AlUla’s ancient petroglyphs, native flora and desert wildlife.
The silhouette moves with remarkable softness, giving the traditional abaya a lighter, more contemporary presence suited to modern Eid dressing. It is the kind of look that works powerfully for family gatherings, cultural evenings and slow afternoons during the long holiday break.
There is something refreshing about a dress that does not try too hard. This rust-toned tiered maxi from COCO by Cotton Collection captures the relaxed mood of the Eid break perfectly, balancing comfort with polished ease. The airy silhouette, soft structure and breathable cotton blend make it ideal for long lunches, afternoon visits or even a staycation dinner by the water.
Styled simply with jewellery and barely-there sandals, the look carries an effortless confidence that feels very much in step with how women in the UAE are dressing now - relaxed, versatile and ready for days that rarely follow one plan.
Santolina’s approach to dressing mirrors the mood of modern luxury itself - refined, understated and deeply personal. This look leans into fluid tailoring, clean structure and soft femininity without relying on overt detail or embellishment. There is an ease to the silhouette that feels especially right for the long Eid break, where dressing often moves between intimate family moments, lunches and quieter evenings out.
Rooted in Italian craftsmanship and designed with real-life wearability in mind, the styling reflects the growing shift towards wardrobes that feel considered rather than trend-driven, elegant without appearing overly styled.
ETRO’s Summer 2026 collection feels made for the kind of Eid break that quickly turns into a coastal escape. The printed silk shirt, woven belt and flowing ivory separates bring together relaxed glamour and the brand’s unmistakable artistic spirit.
Inspired by travel, mythology and nature, the look carries a sun-warmed ease that works beautifully for seaside lunches, resort evenings or slow afternoons by the water.
The painterly motifs and rich earthy palette give it personality without overwhelming the silhouette. It is statement dressing in a softer form, ideal for women leaning towards effortless luxury this season.
Vilebrequin’s Summer 2026 collection captures the relaxed confidence of an Eid escape perfectly. The navy linen shirt paired with crisp white trousers feels clean, lightweight and effortlessly put together for warm-weather plans.
Inspired by Saint-Tropez and the dreamlike mood of “Surnaturalism”, the look balances coastal ease with a polished edge that works from beachside lunches to sunset dinners. The contrast piping on the collar adds just enough detail without disrupting the simplicity of the outfit.
It is menswear at its most wearable - comfortable in the heat, refined enough for social gatherings and ideal for the slower rhythm of the long holiday break.
This Harvey Nichols - Dubai look captures the kind of menswear that works perfectly during the Eid break when plans can shift from lunch reservations to evening gatherings with little warning. The relaxed white tailoring keeps things polished without feeling overly formal, while the deep rust shirt cuts through the neutral palette with confidence.
Styled with loafers and dark sunglasses, the look leans into the growing move towards softer tailoring and effortless luxury in menswear. It feels clean, modern and easy to wear in the UAE heat, especially for men looking to dress sharply without appearing overdone.
Tory Burch takes tailoring in a sharper direction with this pinstriped look that balances masculine structure with modern femininity. The strong shoulders, elongated trousers and crisp monochrome palette give the outfit a commanding presence, while the red bag cuts through with just enough attitude.
It feels perfectly suited to the later half of the Eid break, when gatherings become dressier and fashion leans more elevated. There is also something refreshingly practical about the styling. It is polished without feeling restrictive, making it ideal for women who prefer tailoring over traditional occasionwear while still wanting to make a statement.
Noon By Noor takes occasion dressing in a more directional direction with this softly shimmering Resort 2026 look. The hooded silhouette, fluid trousers and textured metallic finish create an outfit that feels both relaxed and sharply considered at the same time. There is a strong sense of confidence to the styling, with volume, layering and movement replacing heavy embellishment.
Inspired by tailoring, eveningwear and subtle references to regional dress, the look captures how modest fashion continues to evolve in the Gulf. It feels especially suited to women looking for Eid dressing that is contemporary, understated and slightly unexpected without losing its elegance.
Not every Eid look needs heavy embellishment to make an entrance. This icy blue metallic outer layer from Miruna brings drama through movement, texture and silhouette instead. The oversized shape, feather-trimmed sleeves and liquid-like finish give the piece a striking presence while still feeling surprisingly fluid and modern.
Worn over a soft white dress, the styling keeps the look balanced rather than overpowering. It feels ideal for evening gatherings, formal dinners or festive events where the mood leans glamorous without becoming traditional in the expected way. The pale blue tone also brings a fresher, cooler direction to occasion dressing this season.
This deep crimson look from SHEIN’s Eid Al Adha Rhythms collection with Bessan Ismail leans fully into evening dressing with a dramatic yet fluid silhouette. The feather-trimmed detailing adds movement without overwhelming the clean lines of the outfit, while the rich colour brings instant impact.
Styled with statement earrings and a metallic bag, the look captures the mood of Eid nights that stretch from dinner gatherings to late celebrations. There is a strong sense of confidence in the simplicity of the shape itself. It feels glamorous, modest and fashion-forward at the same time, without slipping into excess.