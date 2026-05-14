Compact yet powerful, this burner box brings the rich, aromatic experience of bakhoor into your home. It's easy to use, and you can simply light your favourite bakhoor on the charcoal and watch as the fragrance fills the air, transforming your space into a haven of warmth and festivity. Its modern, minimalist design makes it a perfect addition to any Eid gathering, ensuring that your home not only smells fragrant, but also looks effortlessly chic. Perfect for those who want high-impact fragrance without much ado.