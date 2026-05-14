Your guide to the best burners for a rich, aromatic home
Eid Al Adha in the UAE is about family love, food and the comforting scent of bukhoor drifting through the home
This year, you can dial up the festivities with burners that look good, and are also functional. From electric designs to traditional pieces with a modern twist, the right burner changes the entire Eid experience. So, if you're welcoming guests or just setting the mood, these are the best bukhoor and incense burners to make your Eid Al Adha in the UAE feel truly memorable.
The Crownline Electric Incense Bakhoor Burner (IB-413) is a practical option for home fragrance use, especially during Eid Al Adha gatherings when creating a welcoming atmosphere is a key part of hosting.
It features the Strix 5 Pole Control system, which ensures steady heat distribution for burning bakhoor, essential oils, or eaglewood. The controlled temperature settings help maintain consistent performance, preventing overheating or underburning while allowing the fragrance to release evenly.
In terms of usage, the burner supports extended scent diffusion, essential oils can last up to four hours, while bakhoor remains aromatic for around one hour, helping maintain a continuous fragrance throughout small gatherings or family visits during Eid.
Designed for complete combustion, it aims to maximise scent output from each use, making it suitable for regular home use as well as festive occasions.
Compact in size at 26.5 x 17 x 14.5 cm and weighing 0.95 kg, it is easy to place in living rooms, majlis spaces, or offices. The built-in LED display adds a modern, functional touch to the design, making it simple to operate and monitor.
The LUX Electric Bakhoor Burner offers a modern, convenient way to enjoy traditional home fragrance, making it especially suitable for Eid Al Adha gatherings when creating a welcoming atmosphere is a priority.
Unlike traditional charcoal burners, it operates electrically, removing the need for charcoal and offering a cleaner, more controlled burning process. This makes it easier to use at home while reducing smoke and mess.
It is designed for use with bakhoor and similar fragrances, helping diffuse scent efficiently throughout a space with minimal effort. This makes it suitable for living rooms, majlis areas, or entertaining spaces during Eid celebrations.
With its contemporary design, the burner combines practicality with a modern aesthetic, making it a functional addition to everyday home use as well as festive occasions.
The ARCHAEOPTERYX Ceramic Electric Incense Burner brings calm and peace, as reviews vouch. Crafted from ceramic using traditional techniques, its elegant round form doubles as both a functional aroma diffuser and a refined décor piece that blends seamlessly into modern interiors.
With multi-stage temperature control ranging from 50°C to 320°C and a timer function of 1 to 5 hours, you can customise how gently your chosen fragrances, whether frankincense, resin, essential oils, or dried flower petals, are released into the air.
A built-in constant temperature chip ensures even, consistent heating, while the soft warm night light adds a subtle glow that enhances the ambience without overpowering the space.
Compact yet powerful, this burner box brings the rich, aromatic experience of bakhoor into your home. It's easy to use, and you can simply light your favourite bakhoor on the charcoal and watch as the fragrance fills the air, transforming your space into a haven of warmth and festivity. Its modern, minimalist design makes it a perfect addition to any Eid gathering, ensuring that your home not only smells fragrant, but also looks effortlessly chic. Perfect for those who want high-impact fragrance without much ado.
The Bakhoor BoSidin Stylish Portable Incense Burner is a modern take on the traditional Arabic mubkhara, designed to bring the warm, inviting aromas of bakhoor wherever you go. Fully USB rechargeable, this compact electric burner is perfect for use at home, in the office, or even in your car, offering a mess-free and flameless alternative to charcoal burners. Its portable design and effortless operation make it ideal for creating a fragrant, relaxing atmosphere on the go, whether you’re entertaining guests, meditating, or simply enjoying a moment of calm.
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