UAE Eid Al Adha holidays almost over? 7 cleanup hacks and winning buys for a fresh start

Before diving in, take a moment to assess what needs to be done
The guests have gone home, the last slice of cake has disappeared, and the excitement of Eid has settled into something a little less fun: Cleaning up the house before you return to work. Yikes, the wardrobes are overflowing, and what are those gift boxes stacked in the corner?
If your home suddenly feels fuller than it did a week ago, you're not imagining it.
According to decluttering expert Shelina Jokhiya, the secret to a post-Eid reset isn't attempting a dramatic, all-day cleaning marathon. Instead, it's about making a series of small, intentional decisions that help your home feel calm, organised and spacious again.
"Eid is wonderful, but it does leave a trail behind it," says Jokhiya. "Bags of new clothes, gift boxes, leftover food packaging, kids' toys everywhere, and a home that somehow feels twice as full as it did a week ago."
Before diving in, take a moment to assess what needs to be done. Make a quick checklist of what needs to be tackled, from the living room to the kitchen and beyond. Prioritise tasks based on urgency, like food spills and break the work into manageable chunks.
Before you tackle wardrobes or cupboards, go after the obvious clutter.
Walk through each room with a rubbish bag and collect:
Empty gift boxes
Food packaging
Shopping bags
Unwanted wrapping paper
Anything broken or beyond use
"This alone will make your home feel lighter without any big decisions needed," says Jokhiya.
Think of it as the decluttering equivalent of picking low-hanging fruit.
New Eid outfits are exciting. The problem: Most wardrobes were already full before the shopping spree began.
Jokhiya follows a simple rule:
For every new item that comes in, two old items should leave.
"It sounds strict but it genuinely keeps your wardrobe from becoming unmanageable," she explains.
As you sort through your clothes, ask yourself:
Did I wear this before Eid?
Have I reached for it in the last year?
Does it still fit my lifestyle?
If the answer is no, it may be time to donate it.
Not every gift will be a perfect match for your home, tastes or needs and that's completely fine. Rather than storing items out of guilt, create a small 'pass it on' pile.
"Regifting or donating something you genuinely won't use is far more respectful than letting it collect dust," says Jokhiya.
Someone else could get far more joy from it than a forgotten shelf ever will.
Eid often leaves kitchens working overtime.
Now is the ideal moment to:
Check expiry dates
Use up leftovers
Toss spoiled food
Organise pantry shelves
Wipe down cupboards and drawers
After days of cooking, hosting and snacking, a kitchen refresh can instantly make the entire house feel more organised.
If children received gifts over Eid, chances are their toy collection just expanded significantly.
Instead of squeezing everything into already crowded storage bins, quietly review what's already there.
Look for:
Broken toys
Missing pieces
Outgrown items
Toys that haven't been touched in months
"You don't need to make it a big event," says Jokhiya. A simple edit can free up surprising amounts of space.
One of the biggest decluttering mistakes people make is trying to overhaul their entire home in a single weekend.
Jokhiya recommends something far simpler:
Set a timer for 15 to 20 minutes and focus on just one area.
That could be:
One drawer
One cupboard
One shelf
One corner of a room
"These short, focused sessions are so much more effective than trying to overhaul everything in a day and burning out before you've even finished the bedroom," she says.
Small wins add up quickly.
Once the clutter is gone, finish with a simple reset.
Wipe surfaces
Fold throws and cushions
Return rooms to their usual layout
Open windows where possible
Enjoy the extra space you've created
"There's something genuinely calming about a home that feels like yours again after the festive rush," says Jokhiya.
Once your home is back in order, take a moment to enjoy it. Put on some relaxing music, sip a cup of tea, and relish the clean, refreshed space.