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UAE Eid Al Adha holidays almost over? 7 cleanup hacks and winning buys for a fresh start

Before diving in, take a moment to assess what needs to be done

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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After Eid, here's our guide on how you can clean up.
After Eid, here's our guide on how you can clean up.
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The guests have gone home, the last slice of cake has disappeared, and the excitement of Eid has settled into something a little less fun: Cleaning up the house before you return to work. Yikes, the wardrobes are overflowing, and what are those gift boxes stacked in the corner?

If your home suddenly feels fuller than it did a week ago, you're not imagining it.

According to decluttering expert Shelina Jokhiya, the secret to a post-Eid reset isn't attempting a dramatic, all-day cleaning marathon. Instead, it's about making a series of small, intentional decisions that help your home feel calm, organised and spacious again.

"Eid is wonderful, but it does leave a trail behind it," says Jokhiya. "Bags of new clothes, gift boxes, leftover food packaging, kids' toys everywhere, and a home that somehow feels twice as full as it did a week ago."

Start with a deep breath and a game plan

Before diving in, take a moment to assess what needs to be done. Make a quick checklist of what needs to be tackled, from the living room to the kitchen and beyond. Prioritise tasks based on urgency, like food spills and break the work into manageable chunks.

1. Look for the easy wins

Before you tackle wardrobes or cupboards, go after the obvious clutter.

Walk through each room with a rubbish bag and collect:

  • Empty gift boxes

  • Food packaging

  • Shopping bags

  • Unwanted wrapping paper

  • Anything broken or beyond use

"This alone will make your home feel lighter without any big decisions needed," says Jokhiya.

Think of it as the decluttering equivalent of picking low-hanging fruit.

2. Give your wardrobe the post-Eid reality check

New Eid outfits are exciting. The problem: Most wardrobes were already full before the shopping spree began.

Jokhiya follows a simple rule:

For every new item that comes in, two old items should leave.

"It sounds strict but it genuinely keeps your wardrobe from becoming unmanageable," she explains.

As you sort through your clothes, ask yourself:

  • Did I wear this before Eid?

  • Have I reached for it in the last year?

  • Does it still fit my lifestyle?

If the answer is no, it may be time to donate it.

3. Be honest about gifts

Not every gift will be a perfect match for your home, tastes or needs and that's completely fine. Rather than storing items out of guilt, create a small 'pass it on' pile.

"Regifting or donating something you genuinely won't use is far more respectful than letting it collect dust," says Jokhiya.

Someone else could get far more joy from it than a forgotten shelf ever will.

4. Reset your kitchen after the feast

Eid often leaves kitchens working overtime.

Now is the ideal moment to:

  • Check expiry dates

  • Use up leftovers

  • Toss spoiled food

  • Organise pantry shelves

  • Wipe down cupboards and drawers

After days of cooking, hosting and snacking, a kitchen refresh can instantly make the entire house feel more organised.

5. Conduct a toy audit

If children received gifts over Eid, chances are their toy collection just expanded significantly.

Instead of squeezing everything into already crowded storage bins, quietly review what's already there.

Look for:

  • Broken toys

  • Missing pieces

  • Outgrown items

  • Toys that haven't been touched in months

"You don't need to make it a big event," says Jokhiya. A simple edit can free up surprising amounts of space.

6. Forget marathon cleaning sessions

One of the biggest decluttering mistakes people make is trying to overhaul their entire home in a single weekend.

Jokhiya recommends something far simpler:

Set a timer for 15 to 20 minutes and focus on just one area.

That could be:

  • One drawer

  • One cupboard

  • One shelf

  • One corner of a room

"These short, focused sessions are so much more effective than trying to overhaul everything in a day and burning out before you've even finished the bedroom," she says.

Small wins add up quickly.

7. Let your home breathe again

Once the clutter is gone, finish with a simple reset.

  • Wipe surfaces

  • Fold throws and cushions

  • Return rooms to their usual layout

  • Open windows where possible

  • Enjoy the extra space you've created

"There's something genuinely calming about a home that feels like yours again after the festive rush," says Jokhiya.

Once your home is back in order, take a moment to enjoy it. Put on some relaxing music, sip a cup of tea, and relish the clean, refreshed space.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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