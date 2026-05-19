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Eid Al Adha gift guide 2026: Best perfumes and homeware picks in the UAE and where to find them

If you're still wondering what to get loved ones for Eid, check out our guide

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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If you need perfumes, we have you covered.
If you need perfumes, we have you covered.
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Eid Al Adha is just around the corner. And that means...it's time for gifts! So, if you're still wondering what to do, we'e here to help. Need perfumes? Say no more. Thinking of quirky homeware? Say even less. And if you just want to gift wellness to someone...well, we know what to do.

Check out our guide for ideas.

Fragrance gifts

You can walk right into perfumery heritage with Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, the world’s oldest pharmacy, founded in Florence in 1221.

For men: Warm, spiced and refined scents

Melograno
A rich, multi-layered fragrance that opens with bright citrus and warm spice before unfolding into rose, ylang-ylang and pomegranate accords. The scent settles into earthy patchouli, labdanum, musk and oakmoss for a grounded, long-lasting finish.

  • Eau de Cologne (100ml) – Dh529

  • Liquid Soap (250ml) – Dh 212

Tabacco Toscano

A bold and smoky scent journey beginning with bergamot and Tuscan tobacco leaves, evolving into leather and birch, and finishing with warm amber, cedar, sandalwood, musk and vanilla.

  • Eau de Cologne (50ml) – Dh360

  • Fluid Body Cream (250ml) – Dh234

For women: Floral and elegant blends

Rosa Gardenia (Firenze 1221 Collection)
A romantic floral-musky fragrance layered with bergamot, almond blossom and orange flower at the top, blooming into gardenia, rose, jasmine and fig leaf, and finishing with sandalwood, vanilla and musk.

  • Eau de Cologne (50ml) – Dh360

  • Fluid Body Cream (250ml) – Dh234

  • Bath Gel (250ml) – Dh149

Acqua di Rose (Heritage collection)

Inspired by Rosa damascena and recorded in archival texts since 1381, this range spans skincare rituals from cleansing to treatment.

  • Rose Water (250ml) – Dh102

  • Rose Serum (30ml) – Dh212

  • Rose Cream (50ml) – Dh297

Available on their website and select UAE retailers including Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s and Ounass.

Quirky vintage homeware

For those who love gifting with personality, UAE-born, women-led platform Tangerrine Casa brings a playful edit of vintage and preloved homeware, perfect for Eid tablescapes, festive hosting or thoughtful gifting.

We mean statement décor pieces that feel both nostalgic and modern, each with its own story and charm.

What to expect from the collection:

From chrome-plated accents and abstract bowls to glass dishes, porcelain plates and whimsical table pieces, the collection spells functionality with character.

Standout pieces include:

  • 70s glass dishes (sets of 4 & 6)

  • Arcoroc France glass bowls

  • Pear-shaped name card holders

  • Apple-shaped cheese boards

  • Italian porcelain plates

  • Pear napkin rings

  • Star tea light candle holders

  • Fruit rim serving dishes

  • Lace-edged embroidered table runners

Gut-friendly wellness gifts

Eid celebrations often come with good meals and UAE-born Saba Plant-Based is encouraging balance with discount across its probiotic-rich range.

Product range includes:

  • Raw organic kombucha

  • Plant-based kefir

  • Water kefir (new launch)

  • Apple cider vinegar shots

Luxury self-care

For those leaning toward something classy yet subtle, The White Company’s Eid gifting edit will bring you much calm, wrapped up in well...luxury.

Seychelles home scenting gift Set (Dh435)

A tropical-inspired home fragrance collection featuring bergamot, amber and vanilla. Includes bath and body essentials plus a scented candle for a full sensory ritual.

Spa restore diffuser (Dh220)

A soothing blend of neroli, geranium, eucalyptus and peppermint designed to create a calming home atmosphere throughout the day.

Silk robe (Dh1,080)

A pure silk, ivory maxi-length robe with piped detailing, just what you need for relaxed evenings.

Available online and at Bloomingdale’s UAE and The White Company, Dubai Mall.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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