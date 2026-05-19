If you're still wondering what to get loved ones for Eid, check out our guide
Eid Al Adha is just around the corner. And that means...it's time for gifts! So, if you're still wondering what to do, we'e here to help. Need perfumes? Say no more. Thinking of quirky homeware? Say even less. And if you just want to gift wellness to someone...well, we know what to do.
Check out our guide for ideas.
You can walk right into perfumery heritage with Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, the world’s oldest pharmacy, founded in Florence in 1221.
Melograno
A rich, multi-layered fragrance that opens with bright citrus and warm spice before unfolding into rose, ylang-ylang and pomegranate accords. The scent settles into earthy patchouli, labdanum, musk and oakmoss for a grounded, long-lasting finish.
Eau de Cologne (100ml) – Dh529
Liquid Soap (250ml) – Dh 212
Tabacco Toscano
A bold and smoky scent journey beginning with bergamot and Tuscan tobacco leaves, evolving into leather and birch, and finishing with warm amber, cedar, sandalwood, musk and vanilla.
Eau de Cologne (50ml) – Dh360
Fluid Body Cream (250ml) – Dh234
Rosa Gardenia (Firenze 1221 Collection)
A romantic floral-musky fragrance layered with bergamot, almond blossom and orange flower at the top, blooming into gardenia, rose, jasmine and fig leaf, and finishing with sandalwood, vanilla and musk.
Eau de Cologne (50ml) – Dh360
Fluid Body Cream (250ml) – Dh234
Bath Gel (250ml) – Dh149
Acqua di Rose (Heritage collection)
Inspired by Rosa damascena and recorded in archival texts since 1381, this range spans skincare rituals from cleansing to treatment.
Rose Water (250ml) – Dh102
Rose Serum (30ml) – Dh212
Rose Cream (50ml) – Dh297
Available on their website and select UAE retailers including Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s and Ounass.
For those who love gifting with personality, UAE-born, women-led platform Tangerrine Casa brings a playful edit of vintage and preloved homeware, perfect for Eid tablescapes, festive hosting or thoughtful gifting.
We mean statement décor pieces that feel both nostalgic and modern, each with its own story and charm.
What to expect from the collection:
From chrome-plated accents and abstract bowls to glass dishes, porcelain plates and whimsical table pieces, the collection spells functionality with character.
70s glass dishes (sets of 4 & 6)
Arcoroc France glass bowls
Pear-shaped name card holders
Apple-shaped cheese boards
Italian porcelain plates
Pear napkin rings
Star tea light candle holders
Fruit rim serving dishes
Lace-edged embroidered table runners
Eid celebrations often come with good meals and UAE-born Saba Plant-Based is encouraging balance with discount across its probiotic-rich range.
Product range includes:
Raw organic kombucha
Plant-based kefir
Water kefir (new launch)
Apple cider vinegar shots
For those leaning toward something classy yet subtle, The White Company’s Eid gifting edit will bring you much calm, wrapped up in well...luxury.
A tropical-inspired home fragrance collection featuring bergamot, amber and vanilla. Includes bath and body essentials plus a scented candle for a full sensory ritual.
A soothing blend of neroli, geranium, eucalyptus and peppermint designed to create a calming home atmosphere throughout the day.
A pure silk, ivory maxi-length robe with piped detailing, just what you need for relaxed evenings.
Available online and at Bloomingdale’s UAE and The White Company, Dubai Mall.