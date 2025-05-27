How crescent moon sighting and announcements are made worldwide
Qatar has declared that Wednesday, May 28, marks the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH. Consequently, Eid Al Adha will be observed on Friday, June 6.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Dhu Al Hijjah moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday. Eid Al Adha will be observed on Saturday, June 7, and the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah will be Thursday, May 29.
Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement after a meeting in Islamabad, attended by officials from the Religious Affairs Ministry, SUPARCO, and the Meteorological Department.
SUPARCO stated that although the new moon was born on May 27, cloudy skies and its age made visibility unlikely.
The Grand Mufti of Australia, together with the Australian Fatwa Council, has confirmed that Wednesday, May 28, 2025, is the first day of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH, following the official announcement from Saudi Arabia.
Day of Arafah: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Eid al-Adha: Friday, June 6, 2025
The announcement emphasises Saudi Arabia's central role in determining Hajj dates as the location of the Two Holy Mosques.
Dubai: The UAE announced that Wednesday, May 28, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, as the crescent moon was sighted on Tuesday evening. Accordingly, Eid Al Adha 2025 will be observed on Friday, June 6, as it always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. And, the Arafat Day will be observed on Thursday, June 5.
Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory, located in the Abu Dhabi desert, captured the first images of the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH on May 27. Photos were taken at 11:00am, 3:15 pm, and 7:05am UAE time, showing the moon’s increasing distance from the sun and age throughout the day. The official start of the month will be confirmed by authorities.
The crescent moon of Dhu al-Hijjah has been sighted in Tamir, confirming that next Friday will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.
Oman has officially announced that Wednesday, May 28, 2025, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Eid Al Adha will be observed on Friday, June 6.
The Crescent Sighting Department of the Saudi Supreme Court is preparing to receive official testimonies from individuals who have sighted the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah. These testimonies will help determine the beginning of the sacred month and confirm the dates for the Day of Arafah and Eid Al Adha.
At the Sudayr observatory in Saudi Arabia, preparations are in full swing for the sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon. The on-site team is well-organised and working with precision to ensure accurate observation. Representatives from various government departments are also present to oversee the process and ensure that the moon sighting is verified and documented according to official protocols.
The anticipation continues in Sudair, Saudi Arabia, as preparations are in full swing for the sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon. Officials and astronomers are setting up observation equipment and monitoring sky conditions.
With approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes remaining until sunset, all eyes are on the horizon. The moon sighting tonight will determine the start of Dhu Al Hijjah and the dates for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.
Dusty conditions that have persisted across the region for several weeks are making it difficult to spot the crescent moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah. Reduced visibility could impact official moon sighting efforts crucial for determining the dates of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.
The Sultanate of Brunei has officially announced that Wednesday, May 28, 2025, will be the last day of Dhu Al Qadah, as the crescent moon was not sighted. Accordingly, Thursday, May 29 will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, and Eid Al Adha will be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Malaysia has officially announced that Wednesday, May 28, 2025, will be the last day of Dhu Al Qadah, as the crescent moon was not sighted. As a result, Thursday, May 29 will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, and Eid Al Adha will be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Indonesia has officially announced that Wednesday, May 28, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, with Eid Al Adha to be observed on Friday, June 6, 2025.
Muslims around the world are closely watching for the official announcement from the Saudi Supreme Court, which will declare the start of Dhu Al Hijjah based on the moon sighting, according to Haramain on social media. Earlier today, observers gathered at the site in preparation for the evening’s sighting.
Officials across Saudi Arabia are gearing up to observe the crescent moon of DhuAl Hijjah 1446 AH on the evening of Tuesday, May 27. This sighting will determine the dates of two of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar: the Day of Arafah and Eid Al Adha.
Moon sighting committees and observatories have stationed experts in various regions of the Kingdom, particularly as sunset approaches, to monitor the skies for the new crescent moon.
Australian National Imams Council said that an official announcement will be made regarding the commencement of Dhu Al Hijjah soon pending the Saudi Arabia crescent sighting update.
Please disregard any announcements received from unofficial channels and cross check on our official social media channels and website.
The crescent moon marking the end of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Qadah (1446 AH) was successfully photographed in broad daylight on Monday, May 26, 2025, by the Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory, part of the International Astronomy Centre.
The observation took place at 11:40am UAE time, when the moon was approximately 12 degrees from the sun. Remarkably, the moon was just 18 hours old at the time—meaning the lunar conjunction (new moon) had not yet occurred. This makes the sighting both rare and scientifically significant.
Such early observations help refine lunar visibility models, which are crucial for accurately determining the start of key Islamic months such as Dhul Hijjah, which marks the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid Al Adha.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims to sight the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on the evening of Tuesday, May 27, which corresponds to Dhul Qadah 29.
The Court encouraged anyone who sights the moon—whether with the naked eye or binoculars—to report their observations to the nearest court and give their testimony. Additionally, the public has been urged to join local moon-sighting committees to support this significant religious observance.
The UAE Council for Fatwa has asked residents to take part in observing the crescent moon on Tuesday evening, May 27. The council’s Crescent Sighting Committee has invited astronomers, experts, and the public to participate in this important event.
Observers who spot the crescent can report it via phone at 02-7774647 or submit findings through an online form: https://forms.office.com/r/2NMuJDytiU.
Astronomical data suggests that the crescent moon will only be visible through telescopes in many areas, including the UAE. In Abu Dhabi, the moon will set 38 minutes after sunset and will be approximately 13 hours old with a 7.7-degree separation from the sun—conditions suitable for telescope-assisted sightings but not for the naked eye.
Similar conditions are expected in Mecca. In Amman and Jerusalem, naked-eye sightings may be possible under very clear skies, while cities like Cairo and Rabat will have slightly better odds, but still likely require optical aids.
If the crescent is confirmed on Tuesday night, Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on Wednesday, May 28. Arafat Day will then fall on Thursday, June 5, and Eid Al Adha on Friday, June 6.
If the moon is not sighted on May 27, the Islamic month of Dhul Qadah will be completed with 30 days, delaying the start of Dhu Al Hijjah to Thursday, May 29.
In that case, Arafat Day would be observed on Friday, June 6, and Eid Al Adha on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
This shift would also push the Hajj pilgrimage and all related religious activities by one day.
In the UAE, Eid Al Adha is likely to begin on Friday, June 6, based on astronomical calculations from the Emirates Astronomy Society. The public holiday is expected to start with Arafat Day on Thursday, June 5, followed by Eid celebrations on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 6–8).
While current dates are based on astronomical predictions, the final confirmation of Eid Al Adha will depend on the official moon sighting. UAE authorities will issue a formal announcement once the crescent moon is sighted, marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th month in the Islamic lunar calendar.
The Emirates Astronomy Society expects the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah to be visible on May 28, but final confirmation will depend on the official moon sighting.
Eid Al Adha is approaching, and many UAE residents are already making plans. Based on astronomical projections, the four-day break for Eid Al Adha will likely span Thursday to Sunday (June 5–8).
However, since the UAE's weekend falls on Saturday and Sunday, part of the holiday overlaps with the weekend. As per Resolution No. 27 of 2024, no additional days off will be granted if public holidays fall on a weekend.
If the projected dates are confirmed, UAE residents can expect a four-day break from Thursday to Sunday. This extended weekend offers opportunities for travel, religious observance, and family time—but it won’t be extended further even if part of it coincides with the weekend.
In May 2024, the UAE Cabinet issued Resolution No. 27 of 2024, outlining the official public holiday calendar for 2025. According to Article 3 of the resolution, if a public holiday falls on a weekend, it will not be moved or compensated with a weekday off.
According to Article 29 of the UAE Labour Law, employers are not required to offer compensatory days off when public holidays fall on weekends. However, employees required to work on such holidays must be compensated with either:
A compensatory day off, or
Their full salary plus at least 50% of their basic wage for that day.
Eid Al Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, commemorates the Quranic account of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Before the sacrifice could take place, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. This act of devotion and faith is remembered and honoured by Muslims around the world.
The festival coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and is observed with prayers, charitable giving, family gatherings, and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, such as sheep or goats. The meat is then shared among family, friends, and those in need.
Eid Al Adha is the second of the two major Islamic holidays, the first being Eid Al Fitr, which follows the month of Ramadan.
Based on current astronomical forecasts, Arafat Day in the UAE is expected on Thursday, June 5, 2025. However, the date will be officially confirmed following the moon sighting.
Yes. Arafat Day is observed as a public holiday in the UAE. It falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah and is confirmed by the UAE’s moon-sighting committee.