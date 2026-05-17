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Dhu Al Hijjah Crescent moon sighted in UAE, Eid Al Adha date revealed

The UAE announced that Monday, May 18, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dhu Al Hijjah Crescent moon sighted in UAE, Eid Al Adha date revealed

The UAE announced that Monday, May 18, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening.

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When will Eid Al Adha begin?

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Therefore, it will be observed on May 27. Consequently, Day of Arafah will be on May 26.

Eid holidays for public sector

Public sector holidays for the federal government follow the same dates, as announced earlier on Tuesday.

Work for federal government sectors will resume on Monday, June 1.

Eid holidays for private sector

Private sector workers in the UAE are awaiting official confirmation of their Eid Al Adha holiday dates after the announcement of an extended break for government employees..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai private schools

Private educational institutions in Dubai will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, according to the unified academic calendar. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1.

The announcement comes ahead of one of the most significant religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Authorities extended warm wishes to students, staff, and families, praying for blessings and happiness during the holiday period.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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