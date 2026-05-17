Dhu Al Hijjah Crescent moon sighted in UAE, Eid Al Adha date revealed

The UAE announced that Monday, May 18, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening.

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Therefore, it will be observed on May 27. Consequently, Day of Arafah will be on May 26.

Private sector workers in the UAE are awaiting official confirmation of their Eid Al Adha holiday dates after the announcement of an extended break for government employees..

The announcement comes ahead of one of the most significant religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Authorities extended warm wishes to students, staff, and families, praying for blessings and happiness during the holiday period.

Private educational institutions in Dubai will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, according to the unified academic calendar. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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