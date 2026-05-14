Eid Al Adha 2026 in UAE: How to book Qurbani and official prices, explained

How to perform Eid Al Adha Qurbani in the UAE, from rates to online options
Dubai: Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar, marked by the ritual of Udhiyah, commonly known as Qurbani. For UAE residents, looking to perform the sacrifice this year, here is what you need to know, from official rates and licensed slaughterhouses to online booking options and the Islamic rules that govern the practice.
Qurbani refers to the slaughter of specific livestock, sheep, goats, cows, or camels, as an act of worship during the days of Eid Al Adha. The sacrifice must take place after the Eid prayer, and the meat is typically shared with family, relatives, neighbours, as well as the poor and needy.
The UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) sets official Qurbani rates each year. This year, prices range from Dh350 to Dh800.
Using licensed slaughterhouses
In the UAE, authorities strongly encourage residents to use licensed slaughterhouses rather than conducting sacrifices privately. Municipalities across the country organise extensive preparations each year to manage the high demand safely and hygienically.
UAE residents can book through or visit municipality-approved slaughterhouses. Modern slaughterhouses in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and other emirates operate under strict veterinary and health supervision during Eid.
Veterinarians inspect animals before slaughter to ensure they are healthy and fit for consumption, while facilities follow hygiene standards designed to protect public health.
Key slaughterhouse locations by emirate:
Dubai – Al Quoz, Al Qusaia and Al Lisali Abattoirs
Abu Dhabi – Municipal slaughterhouses in Bani Yas, Al Ain and the Abu Dhabi mainland
Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah – Expanded services across their respective municipal facilities
Because of the heavy demand during Eid Al Adha, many municipalities encourage residents to pre-book slaughter appointments through digital platforms and smart applications to reduce waiting times and crowding at facilities.
In recent years, UAE authorities have accelerated the use of digital services for Eid sacrifices. Residents can now book sacrificial animals online through municipality platforms, charities and approved applications, allowing the sacrifice and distribution process to take place without physically attending slaughterhouses.
Another option is through charities such as the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Charity Association and Dar Al Ber Society, via their official websites, where you can choose sacrifices outside the UAE or inside the UAE.
Most charities open Eid Al Adha Qurbani bookings around two to three weeks before Eid.
You can usually book Qurbani online in a few steps:
Visit the charity's official website or app
Choose the Qurbani/Udhiyah campaign
Select the country or animal type
Pay online by card or Apple Pay
Receive confirmation by SMS or email
You can also place orders online through apps like Noon, where you can opt to buy cows, camels, Kashmiri sheep or Somali sheep, with prices starting at Dh1,050. On the app, you can choose the delivery date, time slot and pay online. All orders must be placed before 23 May or until stock depletes.
In Islam, the sacrifice is considered a highly recommended Sunnah for those who are financially able to perform it. The meat is traditionally divided into portions for the family, relatives and those in need, reinforcing the values of charity and social responsibility.
Which animals are permissible?
Islamic teachings specify strict rules governing which animals are acceptable for sacrifice. Only livestock animals are permitted, including sheep, goats, cows and camels.
Age requirements
The animal must be in good health, show no visible defects, and meet a specified minimum age. Sheep and goats must be at least one year old, cattle must be at least two years old, and camels must be at least five years old.
Animals that are visibly sick, blind, severely injured or extremely weak are not considered acceptable for sacrifice. Islamic scholars also encourage choosing healthy and well-treated animals.